Erickson, Rothrock Garner SEC Player and Freshman of the Week Honors

Sophomore Jocelyn Erickson earned her first SEC Player of the Week award and Keagan Rothrock tabbed her first SEC Freshman of the Week award.



GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A pair of players have earned Southeastern Conference Player and Freshman of the Week honors the conference office announced Monday afternoon.



Sophomore Jocelyn Erickson earned SEC Player of the Week after a great week at the plate. The talented catcher batted .667 (8-for-12) with 13 RBI, three runs scored, three doubles and a home run. The Phoenix, Ariz. native, also registered 26 putouts and three assists in four games of action.



Erickson tallied a season-high five RBI in the Gators win over Loyola at the Bubly Invitational, which capped a week of four-consecutive multi-RBI games. She is also entering tonight's matchup with No. 6 Oklahoma State with an eight-game hit streak.



Freshman Keagan Rothrock (3-1, 1 SV) nabbed her first SEC Freshman of the Week award after she picked up a pair of wins in the circle against Jacksonville and Georgia Southern. The right-handed hurler's two complete-game victories saw her rack up 17 strikeouts, compared to only three walks and one run scored, while also only allowing five hits through 12 innings pitched.



Rothrock leads the Gators and all freshmen in the SEC with 31 strikeouts on the year and leads all pitchers in the league with 31 innings under her belt.



This is the first SEC Player of the Week award for the Gators and the second SEC Freshman of the Week award as Olivia Miller earned the initial SEC Freshman of the Week last week.