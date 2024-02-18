Sunday Finale Against St. John’s Canceled

Florida returns to action on Tuesday at North Florida at 6 p.m.



GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sunday’s series finale between Florida and St. John's has been canceled due to inclement weather conditions and will not be rescheduled.



The contest was originally scheduled for Sunday at 12 p.m. The Gators’ next action now comes in the form of a home-and-home midweek series with North Florida. The Gators travel to Jacksonville, Fla. to visit the Ospreys on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. before hosting UNF in Gainesville on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m.



As it relates to the promotional schedule, team posters will be available for fans during Wednesday’s home tilt against North Florida.



TICKET INFORMATION

Fans who purchased tickets for Sunday's game through the Gator Ticket Office or Ticketmaster.com will be provided a refund to their original method of payment. Fans should allow up to 30 days for the refund to be processed. Please contact the Gator Ticket Office at (352) 375-4683 if you have any questions.