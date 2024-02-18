ADVERTISEMENT

Sunday Finale Against St. John’s Canceled

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Bull Gator
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
30,111
88,166
113
Florida returns to action on Tuesday at North Florida at 6 p.m.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sunday’s series finale between Florida and St. John's has been canceled due to inclement weather conditions and will not be rescheduled.

The contest was originally scheduled for Sunday at 12 p.m. The Gators’ next action now comes in the form of a home-and-home midweek series with North Florida. The Gators travel to Jacksonville, Fla. to visit the Ospreys on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. before hosting UNF in Gainesville on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m.

As it relates to the promotional schedule, team posters will be available for fans during Wednesday’s home tilt against North Florida.

TICKET INFORMATION
Fans who purchased tickets for Sunday's game through the Gator Ticket Office or Ticketmaster.com will be provided a refund to their original method of payment. Fans should allow up to 30 days for the refund to be processed. Please contact the Gator Ticket Office at (352) 375-4683 if you have any questions.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon

Tuesday's Game vs. FAU Rescheduled for April 30

Replies
0
Views
137
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

Gators Selected as National No. 4 Seed in 2024 NCAA Tournament

Replies
6
Views
498
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

No. 16 Gators Final Game of Bubly Invitational Canceled Due to Weather

Replies
0
Views
127
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

LIVE GAME THREAD: Florida vs. Stetson 6:30 PM ESPN+

Replies
154
Views
3K
The Swamp
nodderfan
nodderfan
JasonHigdon

Gators Announce Themes and Promotions for Home Games

Replies
0
Views
359
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today