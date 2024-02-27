ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE GAME THREAD: Florida vs. Stetson 6:30 PM ESPN+

Florida has won 18 of its last 19 regular-season non-conference tilts entering Tuesday's matchup.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – No. 4 Florida baseball travels to DeLand, Fla. to face Stetson on Tuesday before returning home to host Bethune-Cookman on Wednesday at Condron Family Ballpark.

Tuesday's matchup at Stetson begins at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and first pitch for Wednesday against the Eagles is set for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.
 
