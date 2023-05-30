ADVERTISEMENT

UF MBK/WBK: Florida Basketball Summer Speaking Tour Announced

Kelly Rae Finley and Todd Golden will make four joint appearances in June

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida basketball head coaches Kelly Rae Finley and Todd Golden will make four joint appearances around the state of Florida throughout the month of June. The events will be hosted by Gator Clubs affiliated with the UF Alumni Association and include stops in Orlando, St. Petersburg, Tallahassee and Palm Beach.

For more information on regional events, please visit the UF Alumni Association's website by clicking here<https://connect.ufalumni.ufl.edu/events/gatorgatherings2023>. Ticket opportunities will be available on that site in the coming weeks and email invitations for UF Alumni and Gator Boosters will be sent out to those in each respective region.

The women's basketball program is coming off back-to-back postseason appearances under Finley's guidance and welcomes back several significant returners along with multiple incoming transfers and McDonald's All-American freshman Laila Reynolds.

On the men's side, Season One under Golden included a pair of top-25 wins and a postseason berth, with SEC All-Freshman Riley Kugel and starter Will Richard coming back along with the nation's top-ranked incoming transfer class for 2023-24.

2023 Florida Basketball Summer Speaking Tour
Monday, June 19, 5-7:30 p.m.

Central Florida Gator Club

Orlando, Fla.

Tuesday, June 20, 5-7:30 p.m.

Pinellas County Gator Club<https://www.eventbrite.com/e/florid...urg-tickets-643506313707?aff=ebdssbdestsearch>

St. Petersburg, Fla.

Monday, June 26, 5-7:30 p.m.

Capital Area Gator Club<https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fl-gat...den-and-kelly-rae-finley-tickets-643725980737>

Tallahassee, Fla.

Tuesday, June 27, 5-7:30 p.m.

Palm Beach County Gator Club<https://palm-beach-county-gator.squ...-with-coaches-todd-golden-kelly-rae-finley/58>

Palm Beach, Fla.
 
