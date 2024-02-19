UF MBK: Florida Enters AP Top 25

- The Florida men's basketball team entered the Associated Press Top 25 at No. 24 on Monday, earning their way into the national ranking with seven wins in their last eight games. That stretch includes a victory against 12th ranked-Auburn at home and a road win at 10th-ranked Kentucky.The top-25 ranking marks the Gators' first under second-year head coach Todd Golden and the program's first since Dec. 6, 2021. The Gators have broken into the poll during conference play for just the second time over the past five seasons, previously achieving a No. 22 AP ranking on Feb. 1, 2021.Most recently, the Gators stretched their winning streak to three with Saturday's victory at Georgia. In addition to the team win in Athens, several players hit individual milestones on Saturday:* Freshman Thomas Haugh scored a career-high 17 points while knocking down all three of his first-half 3-point attempts.* With the first of his seven free throws, Will Richard scored the 1,000th point of his collegiate career, the fourth current Gator to reach that milestone.* Zyon Pullin dished the 500th assist of his career to become one of six active players nationally with 1,500 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists.Florida faces a tough test next with a trip to SEC-leading and 13th-ranked Alabama on Wednesday before returning home to face Vanderbilt on Feb. 24, with a very limited number of tickets remaining