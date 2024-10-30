JasonHigdon
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida senior guard Walter Clayton Jr. has earned a place on the Naismith Trophy Men's College Player of the Year Watch List, announced by the Atlanta Tipoff Club on Wednesday.
Clayton returns for his senior season after leading the Gators with 17.6 points per game last season. His 633 points scored in 2023-24 marked the fifth-highest in a single season in program history. He tallied second-team All-SEC honors last season and has already been named preseason first-team All-SEC by the media heading into this season.
The Lake Wales native posted 15 games with 20+ points last season and knocked down 93 3-point field goals, the No. 8 single-season total in UF history. Clayton added All-SEC Tournament Team honors, averaging 18.5 points game in helping UF back to the tournament title game for the first time in 10 years.
UF's season tips off on Nov. 4 in Jacksonville, where the Gators will face South Florida at 8:30 p.m. on SEC Network.
