Inside Access Two More Headed to the RedZone

Ring of Honor
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
We need to keep an eye on the DE/TE from this weekend. I hope they end up taking Cook. They can if they want to go in that direction, but the WR room is suddenly crowded.

Cameron Kossmann
Tight End •6'6" | 245 lbs
Class of 2025 @ Marquette | Chesterfield, MO
Cameron Kossmann checks in from Chesterfield (MO) and played his High School football at Marquette. Kossmann recently landed the Florida offer and will repay the Gators by officially visiting his mother, father, and sister. Currently committed to Penn for football.
Kofi Asare
Defensive End 6'5" | 250 lbs
Sophomore @ Massachusetts
He was part of the 2022 National Signing Day Class at UMass. Asare had no stats during his FR season and appeared in eight games in 2023. He is bringing his mother and father.
 
