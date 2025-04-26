Chimere Dike

Florida

WR

6'1"196 lbs

Florida

19 POS RK

173 OVR RK

55 GRADE

4th Round No 1 (103) Overall



Chimere Dike's NFL draft profile​

Pre-Draft Analysis​ Dike is a deep threat who tied for the third-fastest 40 (4.34) for the receivers at the combine and averaged 18.6 yards per catch in 2024. He runs away from coverage on deep crossers, runs by defenders on go routes and gets safeties to bite on double moves. His speed makes him dangerous after the catch. Most of Dike's production came on deep crossing routes, but he has the tools to develop as a route runner. He is explosive and flashes the ability to shake defenders at the top of routes. He makes contested catches over the middle and can hold onto the ball while taking a big shot. -- Steve Muench



Cam Jackson

DT

6'6"328 lbs

Florida

21 POS RK

189 OVR RK

52 GRADE

5th Round No 2. (140) Overall

Pre-Draft Analysis​ Jackson is a big nose tackle with long arms. He's an effective two-gap run defender. He shoots his hands, overpowers blockers one-on-one and sheds blocks in time to make plays. He's strong enough to hold his ground when he gets double-teamed, and he keeps his pads down. Jackson is quick for his size, and he can slip blocks. He's a powerful bull rusher who pushes the pocket, has the ability to get off blocks late and gets his hands up. -- Steve Muench



Jason Marshall Jr.

CB

6'0"194 lbs

Florida

29 POS RK

25 5OVR RK

41 GRADE

5th Round No. 13 (150) Overall

Pre-Draft Analysis​ Marshall started 39 games at Florida, and he's at his best in press coverage. He can reroute receivers, mirror the release and shadow underneath. He reads the quarterback, sorts out route combinations and breaks on the ball in zone. Marshall is not a playmaker and his arms are short, but he flashes good timing breaking up passes and the ability to jump routes. -- Steve Muench



Shemar James

LB

6'1"222 lbs

Florida

17 POS RK

20 8OVR RK

49 GRADE

5th Round No 16. (152) Overall

Pre-Draft Analysis​ James is an undersized linebacker with the burst to beat blockers to the point of attack and shoot gaps. His hands are active, and he can slip blocks in tight spaces. He makes quick reads and closes well breaking on passes in coverage. He has the traits to develop man-coverage skills. James also can cover kickoffs and punts. -- Steve Muench