Chimere Dike
Florida
WR
6'1"196 lbs
Florida
19 POS RK
173 OVR RK
55 GRADE
4th Round No 1 (103) Overall
Cam Jackson
DT
6'6"328 lbs
Florida
21 POS RK
189 OVR RK
52 GRADE
5th Round No 2. (140) Overall
Jason Marshall Jr.
CB
6'0"194 lbs
Florida
29 POS RK
25 5OVR RK
41 GRADE
5th Round No. 13 (150) Overall
Shemar James
LB
6'1"222 lbs
Florida
17 POS RK
20 8OVR RK
49 GRADE
5th Round No 16. (152) Overall
Follow
Chimere Dike's NFL draft profileCheck out some of the top highlights from Florida WR Chimere Dike.
Pre-Draft AnalysisDike is a deep threat who tied for the third-fastest 40 (4.34) for the receivers at the combine and averaged 18.6 yards per catch in 2024. He runs away from coverage on deep crossers, runs by defenders on go routes and gets safeties to bite on double moves. His speed makes him dangerous after the catch. Most of Dike's production came on deep crossing routes, but he has the tools to develop as a route runner. He is explosive and flashes the ability to shake defenders at the top of routes. He makes contested catches over the middle and can hold onto the ball while taking a big shot. -- Steve Muench
Follow
Pre-Draft AnalysisJackson is a big nose tackle with long arms. He's an effective two-gap run defender. He shoots his hands, overpowers blockers one-on-one and sheds blocks in time to make plays. He's strong enough to hold his ground when he gets double-teamed, and he keeps his pads down. Jackson is quick for his size, and he can slip blocks. He's a powerful bull rusher who pushes the pocket, has the ability to get off blocks late and gets his hands up. -- Steve Muench
Follow
Pre-Draft AnalysisMarshall started 39 games at Florida, and he's at his best in press coverage. He can reroute receivers, mirror the release and shadow underneath. He reads the quarterback, sorts out route combinations and breaks on the ball in zone. Marshall is not a playmaker and his arms are short, but he flashes good timing breaking up passes and the ability to jump routes. -- Steve Muench
Follow
