Tight End Making UF Official (12/20/24)
Cameron KossmannTight End •6'6" | 245 lbs
Class of 2025 @ Marquette | Chesterfield, MO
Penn Commit
The recruiting process is a lot like dating to me; you need to find the perfect fit for yourself.
As the season winds down, I don’t know if I’ll be making any more game-day visits.
The Gators are an amazing option for me because, as Coach Callaway puts it, they have it all. I have the opportunity to play SEC ball for an amazing coaching staff, leave with a great degree, and be in Florida. It’s a great combination that’s hard to beat.
My relationship with Coach Callaway is great. He is an amazing down to earth dude, and I look forward to meeting him in person this weekend. Coach Napier and Coach Bares are also great guys that I can’t wait to meet.
I’m taking my OV this weekend from today (Friday) to Sunday. I look forward to hearing about my opportunities to get on the field and how they plan to develop me.
Overall, I am extremely blessed. Not many kids get this opportunity. All glory to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ!