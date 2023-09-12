Three Takeaways from Florida’s win versus McNeese State

From Hector



The Florida Gators rebounded well in their home opener versus the McNeese State Cowboys. The Gators dominated the Cowboys 49-7 in a game that Florida looked much more prepared and executed their gameplay to perfection.







The Gators dominated in the trenches and were able to do what they do best which is running the ball. Florida also had some freshmen players that impressive in meaningful downs. Here are my three takeaways from Florida’s win versus the McNeese State Cowboys.







Florida wins in the trenches







One of the biggest glaring issues for Florida in their season opener versus Utah was the trenches. The Utes completely dominated the Gators in the trenches as Florida was not able to run the ball and didn’t apply pressure to their quarterbacks.







The Gators were expected to dominate in the trenches against McNeese State and they did just that. Another positive from the Gators was that they cut down on penalties. The offensive line only had two false starts in the game and those occurred in the second half when they started to pull their starters.







With Florida’s offensive line winning in the trenches, Florida returned to their identity on offense which is leaning on the ground game. The Gators ran all over the McNeese State defense and had one of their best running game in the Billy Napier era.







2. Florida runs wild against Cowboys defense







After being unable to run against Utah, the Florida rushing attack ran wild in their home opener. Junior running back Montrell Johnson led the Gators in rushing with 119 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns.







Sophomore running back Trevor Etienne also had a big game as he rushed for 81 yards on eleven carries and one touchdown. Freshman running back Treyaun Webb also performed well with 71 rushing yards and two touchdowns on fourteen carries.







As a team, Florida rushed for 327 yards and six touchdowns including a QB sneak from Graham Mertz. That’s the most yards Florida has rushed in a game since their last win versus South Carolina last season.







3. Freshmen continue to play well







With Florida blowing out McNeese State, they were able to give some playing time to some other their younger players and freshmen. Some of those freshmen made the most of their opportunities and some also continue to earn meaningful snaps this season.







According to PFF, freshman receiver Eugene Wilson III was the fourth highest-graded player in Florida’s offense. True freshman cornerback Ja’Keem Jackson had two pass breakups in the game and had the highest-grade player on Florida’s defense (minimum ten snaps)







TJ Searcy continues to shine and was the fourth highest-graded player on Florida’s defense. Left guard Knijeah Harris also played very well in the 37 snaps he placed. Harris might even more snaps in their next game versus the Tennessee Volunteers.