Three Takeaways from Florida’s loss versus Tennessee

The Florida Gators had a heartbreaking loss to the Tennessee Volunteers Saturday night. The Gators lost to the eighth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers 20-17 in overtime. Florida outplayed the Volunteers but still found a way to lose the game.







Florida’s coaching staff had an awful showing and it could be the final nail in the coffin for Billy Napier at UF. The Florida defense played another excellent slowing down on the best offenses in college football. Florida also had some key injuries that might change the trajectory of their season even more. Here are my three takeaways from Florida’s loss versus Tennessee.







Coaching costs Florida the win







The Florida Gators coaching staff once again cost the Florida Gators a chance to win a very winnable game. The Gators were in control for the entire game but found ways to shoot themselves in the foot and leave points on the field.







In the first half, Florida had three offensive drives that ended in the red zone with no points. Questionable play-calling was key to Florida’s inability to finish drives in the end zone. One example was running an end around on fourth and less than an inch instead of QB sneaking with your 235-pound quarterback.







The University of Florida’s athletic department needs to realize that Napier is not the right coach to make Florida a national powerhouse again. The Gators aren’t even a .500 team with this coaching staff. There’s talent on the roster, but Florida’s coaching staff is holding the program back. It’s time to make a change before the damage is irreversible.







2. Defense has another excellent performance







Heading into Saturday’s matchup, the Tennessee Volunteers offense averaged over 45 points per game. Their offense also performs better in Neyland Stadium, especially with their ground game.







Florida did their best to limit Tennessee’s rushing offense and forced Tennessee’s quarterback, Nico Iamaleava, to throw the ball. The Gators front seven won in the trenches and even forced two turnovers.







While Florida lost the game, the defense deserves their praise for keeping their offense in the game. The defense played well enough to win the game but Florida continues to find creative ways to lose football games.







3. Two major injuries on Florida’s offense







Things went from bad to worse for the Gators as Florida lost two of their most experienced players to injuries. Graham Mertz and Montrell Johnson both suffered knee injuries in the second half of the game.







Both players were playing well in the game, as Mertz completed 11 out of 15 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown. Mertz suffered a non-contact injury on the touchdown pass to Arlis Boardingham. Johnson was having his best game of the season when he suffered his injury. The former Louisiana transfer rushed for 85 yards on twelve carries.







Both of these injuries didn’t look good, and their status for the next games is uncertain. If Mertz is out, DJ Lagway will be Florida’s starting quarterback. If Johnson is out, Florida will mix in two running backs with Jadan Baugh and Ja’Kobi Jackson. Treyaun Webb could also get some playing time if he’s healthy for next Saturday’s game versus Kentucky.