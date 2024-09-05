Three Samford Bulldogs to watch versus Florida

(Hector)











The Florida Gators will be back home for their second game of the 2024 season. The Gators will look to rebound after an embarrassing 41-17 loss to their in-state rivals, the Miami Hurricanes.







The Gators are searching for their first win of the season and might not have their starting quarterback available. Samford also opened their season with a loss as they lost to West Georgia 38-29. Here are three Samford Bulldogs to watch versus the Florida Gators.







QB Quincy Crittendon







Junior quarterback Quincy Crittendon is the starting quarterback for the Samford Bulldogs. Crittendon is a dual-threat quarterback who earned the starting quarterback job this offseason.







In his collegiate career, Crittendon has spent all three seasons at Samford. Crittendon played in five games as a freshman, including one start. He also played in seven games but never started as a sophomore.







In the 2024 season opener, Crittendon played well against the Georgia State Panthers. Crittendon completed 24 out of 41 passes for 307 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 90 yards on 19 carries and two more scores.







2. LB Noah Martin







Fifth-year senior linebacker Noah Martin is one of the best defensive players in the FCS. Martin is coming off an excellent season in which he was named an All-American and listed on their All-Conference list.







In his redshirt junior season, Martin was the most impactful player on Samford’s defense. Martin recorded a team-high 109 total tackles including 66 solo tackles. He also led the Bulldogs’s defense in tackles for loss with 13.5 and finished second in sacks with 3.5. Martin was named First Team All-SoCon and Third Team FCS All-American.







Martin played well in his first game of the season. Against the Georgia State Panthers, Martin led the team in tackles with eleven and solo tackles with eight. Martin will have a tough challenge this Saturday against Montrell Johnson and Florida’s rushing attack.











3. WR Brendan Jenkins







Sophomore wide receiver Brendan Jenkins is one of the top playmakers on Samford’s offense. The Peach State native had an excellent freshman season in which he was recognized as one of the top freshmen in the SoCon.







As a true freshman, Jenkins played in all eleven games including eight starts. Jenkins finished second on the team in receptions with 41. He also had 312 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Jenkins was named the SoCon Freshman of the Year.







The 6’1” 200-pound pass catcher is also off to an excellent start in his sophomore season. Jenkins had four receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown including a 68-yard touchdown reception.