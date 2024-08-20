Hector takes a look at three must win games for the Gators





The Florida Gators are less than two weeks away from the start to their 2024 football season. The Gators will have the toughest schedule in college football, and just about every game should be competitive.







Florida opens their 2024 season with an in-state rivalry game and plays many more nationally-ranked opponents. The Gators will take on eight teams ranked in the Preseason AP Top 25. Here are three must-win games for the Florida Gators heading into the 2024 season.







Florida versus Miami







The Florida Gators will open the 2024 season at home versus in-state rival, the Miami Hurricanes. Heading into the season, the Miami Hurricanes are ranked 19th in the AP Preseason Top 25 ranking.







The Gators have a home-and-home series scheduled with the Hurricanes for the season openers for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Florida last played Miami in Week 0 of the 2019 season and defeated the Hurricanes 24-20.







Both teams need to start their season off on the right foot especially the Gators. With Florida’s difficult schedule, they need to beat Miami to jump-start their season with positive momentum heading into more ranked opponents.







2. Florida versus Texas A&M







After the Miami and Samford games, Florida will host the Texas A&M Aggies for their first SEC game of the season. The Aggies will head into Gainesville with new head coach, Mike Elko. This will also be his first SEC game as Texas A&M’s head coach.







The Aggies come into the 2024 season ranked #20 in the AP Preseason Top 25 rankings. While the Aggies lost some of their best players to the Transfer Portal, they still landed some players who are expected to make an immediate impact including some former Gator players.







3. Florida at Florida State







In the final game of the 2024 season, Florida will travel to Tallahassee, Florida to take on another in-state rival, the Florida State Seminoles. The Gators have struggled at the Seminoles in recent years and could finish their regular season strong with a road win in hostile territory.







Heading into the 2024 season, the FSU Seminoles are ranked tenth in the AP Top 25 polls. The Seminoles have won the last two matchups but Florida leads in the all-time series with a 37-28-2 record against Florida State.