This, That, & More from the Official Visitors: Inside Access June 9, 2024

This morning, I reviewed a few things regarding the official weekend visit, which I wanted to share with you all.



Player Host/Recruit/Staff Host



Rod Kearney hosted Solomon Thomas/Kaleb Johnson

Caden Jones hosted Micha DeBose/Lamar Sorey

Jake Slaughter hosted John Mills/Ross Bares

Trey Smack hosted Andrew Olesh/PJ Gadzicki

Hayden Hansen hosted Hollis Davidson/Tyler Dobereiner

Kahleil Jackson hosted Cortez Mills/David Doeker

Cam Carroll hosted Caleb Cunningham/Chad Lucas

Kam James hosted Jalen Wiggins/Larry Williams

LJ McCray/Aaron Chiles hosted Jakaleb Faulk/Troy Kruchten

Shemar James hosted Myles Johnson/Cannon Gibbs

Trikweze Bridges hosted Trey McNutt/Beyah Rasool

Taylor Spierto hosted Alex Asparuhov/Alex Loytty

Jason Marshall/Teddy Foster/Cormani McClain hosted Ben Hanks Jr/CJ Wilford



The recruits/families/guests will have breakfast at Coach Napier's house this morning, followed by individual/one-on-one exit meetings. They split the meetings with Coach Napier into two groups. On Saturday, Alex Asparuhov, Hollis Davidson, Cortez Mills, Jalen Wiggins, and Caleb Cunningham met. Those meetings started at 1:30 pm and ended at 3:30 pm. Today, JJ Faulk, Solomon Thomas, Andrew Olesh, Micah Debose, Trey McNutt, John Mills, and Ben Hanks Jr. will meet in that order. They will start at 10:30 am and end at 2:00 pm.



A Couple More Meetings:

Coach Peterson will meet with Jalen Wiggins, Coach Callaway with Hollis Davidson/Andrew Olesh, Coach Houston/Couch will meet with Alex Asparuhov, Coach Armstrong with Wiggins, Faulk, McNutt, Hanks Jr., and Johnson, Coach Sale and DeCoster with Debose, Thomas, and Mills—these will run the longest, Coach Harris with Hanks/McNutt, Coach Roberts with Johnson and Faulk, and coach Gonzales with Cunningham/Mills. These meetings are split up over Saturday and Sunday.



Mark Robinson/Joshua Thompson will each have 15-minute one-on-one meetings with the recruits.



The time that is required by the head coach during these visits is actually insane. One minute, he is driving with Solomon Thomas, then Micah Debose, then Trey McNutt, then Jalen Wiggins, then Andrew Olesh, then JJ Faulk, then John Mills, then eating with Ben Hanks Jr, then eating with Solomon Thomas, then eating with Caleb Cunningham, etc.



Each coach has a walk-up video introducing them to the visitors; after it plays, they come up and say a few words to the group. The coaches spoke in the order Coach Callaway, Juluke, Sale, DeCoster, Gonzales, O'Hara, Houston, Armstrong, Harris, Chatman, Peterson, Roberts, and Coach Napier went last.



The recruits were split into three groups as they rotated through the different events.



Group One:

Wiggins/Thomas/Cunningham/McNutt started with GatorMade, Nutrition, Athletic Training, and lunch.



Group Two:

Hanks Jr., Mills, Olesh, DeBose, and Johnson started with Nutrition, athletic training, GatorMade, and lunch.



Group Three:

Davidson, Mills, Faluk, and Asparuhov started with Athletic Training, GatorMade, Nutrition, and lunch.



Friday Night Dinner at the OConnell Center had roughly 20 tables to accommodate the group. On Saturday, they were scheduled to have breakfast at the president's house, again with approximately 20 tables to accommodate the group. Saturday night at Spurrier's, they also needed roughly 20 tables.



I am ready to catch up with the recruits as they leave today and enjoy some Florida Gator Baseball while we wait!



Some difficult choices will be made this weekend based on the first two weekends of official visitors. Based on what they are telling the coaches, we should have more recruits go public in the next few weeks.