How Much Money Has Walter Clayton JR Made Himself?



I was all set to write a story this morning about how the NCAA got it right with the two best teams and the TWO best players in America, and then a monumental collapse happened. I believe Duke and Florida are the two best teams, but the best team does not always win, which is what always scares me about a one-game scenario.



My question to all of you is, how much money has Walter Clayton JR made himself? It's not just that he is a great player who has gotten better with seemingly every challenge he has faced, BUT his ability to make big-time shots in big-time games in big-time moments! It's incredible and reminds me of a young Dwayne Wade or Steph Curry when they were scoring at will in this same tournament years ago. None of us thought he would be this good!



Clayton is the first player to record back-to-back 30-point outings in the Elite Eight and Final Four since Larry Bird in 1979!! LARRY BIRD.



I know some GREAT players are heading to the NBA Draft this cycle, BUT a TON of teams will miss the boat on Clayton if he goes based on this projection.



1. Utah Jazz: Cooper Flagg, PF, Duke

2. Washington Wizards: Dylan Harper, PG/SG, Rutgers

3. Charlotte Hornets: Ace Bailey, SG/SF, Rutgers

4. New Orleans Pelicans: VJ Edgecombe, SG/SF, Baylor

5. Philadelphia 76ers: Tre Johnson, SG, Texas

6. Brooklyn Nets: Jeremiah Fears, PG, Oklahoma

7. Toronto Raptors: Khaman Maluach, C, Duke

8. San Antonio Spurs: Asa Newell, PF/C, Georgia

9. Portland Trail Blazers: Jase Richardson, SG, Michigan State

10. Houston Rockets (via PHX): Derik Queen, C, Maryland

11. Miami Heat: Kasparas Jakucionis, PG/SG, Illinois

12. Chicago Bulls: Kon Knueppel, SG/F, Duke

13. Atlanta Hawks (via SAC): Collin Murray-Boyles, PF, South Carolina

14. Dallas Mavericks: Egor Demin, SG/SF, BYU

15. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL): Carter Bryant, SF, Arizona

16. Orlando Magic: Liam McNeeley, SF/PF, Connecticut

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET): Noa Essengue, PF, Ratiopharm Ulm

18. Brooklyn Nets (via MIL): Ben Saraf, PG/SG, Ratiopharm Ulm

19. Oklahoma City (via LAC): Nolan Traore, PG, Saint Quentin

20. Washington Wizards (via MEM): Thomas Sorber, C, Georgetown

21. Utah Jazz (via MIN): Hugo Gonzalez, SF, Real Madrid

22. Indiana Pacers: Will Riley, SF, Illinois

23. Miami Heat (via GS): Nique Clifford, SF/PF, Colorado State

24. Orlando Magic (via DEN): Danny Wolf, PF, Michigan State

25. Atlanta Hawks (via LAL): Rasheer Fleming, PF, Saint Joseph's

26. Brooklyn Nets (via NY): Walter Clayton Jr., PG/SG, Florida

27. Brooklyn Nets (via HOU): Johni Broome, PF/C, Auburn

28. Boston Celtics: JT Toppin, PF, Texas Tech

29. Phoenix Suns (via CLE): Yaxel Lendeborg, PF, UAB

30. LA Clippers (via OKC): Alex Condon, PF/C, Florida