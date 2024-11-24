ADVERTISEMENT

New Story The Day After Ole Miss Visited The Swamp (My Take: RB Position)

Nov 5, 2021
The Day After Ole Miss Visited The Swamp

I'm mentioning something numerous people mentioned during yesterday's game: running back Montrell Johnson. In case you don't already know, but I am sure you do, he is one of the team's leaders and a genuine Billy Napier guy.

He was injured and missed a few games but was finally back and healthy, so he got the start yesterday. Why shouldn't he? Coach Napier explicitly targeted him to come to Florida when he became the head coach. He is a productive back, for sure. He is not the fastest, shiftiest, or fastest of backs, but all he does is produce. I like a couple of others on the roster, namely J. Baugh. Still, after one series to open the game yesterday, people were ready to crucify Billy Napier, one series folks. Then what happened? In the second series, here comes Baugh, and in the third series, J. Jackson had some reps - keeping all three guys with fresh legs, which might be one of the reasons why the ground game has been good this year, with fresh running backs in the 4th quarter. Again, I am a fan of Baugh and what he brings to the table, but let's not act like Montrell doesn't get the job done.

MJ had 18 carries for 107 yards with one touchdown, averaging 5.9 per carry with a long of 16 yards against a team that was No. 1 in rushing yards allowed and tackles for loss. Baugh had 13 carries for 46 yards, averaging 3.5 per carry, with a long of 17 yards. Baugh also had one catch for 25 yards and a touchdown. Yes, I would like to see Baugh get all the carries because I love his game, but we can't act like MJ does not deserve starting or equal reps with the rest of the backs on the team. By the way, IF they went with one back, maybe production would go down. Who knows? Running back by committee is not bad if they can all play, and I think they can.
 
