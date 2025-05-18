ADVERTISEMENT

New Story Atlanta Rivals Camp Series: JaReylan McCoy Quotes + My Take

Rocking the Ole Miss Pullover. Had a chance to spend time with him prior to kids checking in. He is getting the full force of the UF staff with Napier being the man recruiting coach for him. He said really the only two schools that are using the entire staff to recruit him are Florida and Texas.


One-on-One with Defensive End JaReylan McCoy:

"I am coming out here today to show what I can do," He wanted to prove he was worthy of adding that fifth and final start by his name.

On the Recruiting Process from the Gators:

They can put me anywhere on the line. They can put me inside or outside, and they can put me anywhere up front. (Weighed in at 6-foot-7, 260 pounds). "I see myself on the end as an edge rusher."

My Take:
He is scheduled to announce after his official visits, which should put the public decision in the first week of July. The only two teams recruiting him full force with the entire weight of the coaching staff are Florida and Texas. I like where the Gators sit right now, and unless something significant happens, Billy Napier and the Gators will land a big-time player from Mississippi.


 
