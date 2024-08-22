JasonHigdon
- Nov 5, 2021
- 31,490
- 92,643
- 113
The Gators will host eight SEC teams in 2025 including Southeastern Conference newcomers, Oklahoma.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Southeastern Conference released Florida’s 2024-25 women’s basketball schedule Wednesday afternoon.
Each SEC women’s basketball schedule consists of a single round-robin of home or away (14 games) with one rotating opponent that will be played at home and away (2 games). Each SEC team will play eight home games and eight away games with its opponent rotating annually.
Florida’s first SEC contest for the upcoming season has been set for Jan. 2 as a road contest against Alabama. The Gators will return from Tuscaloosa to host Georgia for its SEC home opener on Jan. 5 and then welcome Head Coach Kenny Brooks and the Kentucky Wildcats to Exactech Arena on Jan. 9.
In January, Florida will also host the 2023 National Champions, LSU on Jan. 19 and face Vanderbilt on Jan. 30 for the first time since knocking them out of the SEC Tournament in March of 2024.
The Gators will start February on the road at Arkansas (Feb.3), and have home contests against Alabama (Feb. 6), Mississippi State (Feb. 16), Tennessee (Feb. 23), and Oklahoma (Feb. 27). Florida’s last matchup of the regular season will take place in Austin as they face the Texas Longhorns on Mar. 2.
The 2025 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament will be held for the eighth time at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. The tournament, which will include all 16 teams, is set to begin on Wednesday, March 5, and conclude on March 9 with the championship game.
Florida’s game times and television information will be announced at a later date.
2024-25 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TICKET PACKAGES:
Season Ticket Packages
New season tickets are available starting at $60 for general admission tickets. Courtside seating begins at $250 per ticket while loge seating starts at $150.
New 2024-25 Season Tickets<https://floridagators.com/sports/2015/12/10/_tickets_basketball_women_.aspx>
Single Game Tickets
Individual tickets for all 2024-25 home games will go on sale to the general public early this fall.
Free Women's Basketball Tickets for UF Students
Student tickets for Florida women's basketball home games are free to current UF students who pay the athletic fee in their tuition and are taking at least 1 credit hour. For more information on UF student tickets, click here<https://floridagators.com/sports/2015/12/10/_students_>.
For additional questions, fans can call the Gator Ticket Office at (352) 375-4683, email ticketoffice@gators.ufl.edu<mailto:ticketoffice@gators.ufl.edu>, or fill out this form<https://floridagators.com/sports/2017/8/15/ticket-information-request.aspx> to be contacted by a representative.
2024-25 Women’s Basketball SEC Schedule
Date
Day
Opponent
Jan. 2
Thurs.
at Alabama
Jan. 5
Sun.
GEORGIA
Jan. 9
Thurs.
KENTUCKY
Jan. 12
Sun.
at Missouri
Jan. 16
Thurs
At Ole Miss
Jan. 19
Sun.
LSU
Jan. 26
Sun.
at Auburn
Jan. 30
Thurs.
VANDERBILT
Feb. 3
Mon.
at Arkansas
Feb. 6
Thurs.
ALABAMA
Feb. 13
Thurs.
at South Carolina
Feb. 16
Sun.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Feb. 20
Thurs.
at Texas A&M
Feb. 23
Sun.
TENNESSEE
Feb. 27
Thurs.
OKLAHOMA
Mar. 2
Sun.
at Texas
March 5-9
SEC Tournament
