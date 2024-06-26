Rivals Five-Star Challenge: Live from Jacksonville (6/26) 12:45 PM Update

Rivals Five-Star Challenge: Live from Jacksonville



Here are a couple of notes from the camp portion so far today.



Naeem Burroughs, a speed demon, was in the finals against three others, including Harlem Berry who outpaced him. While the times are not official, Berry's speed was estimated to be around 4.46.



In the early portions, my focus has been on the promising duo of Naeshaun Montgomery and Bryce Fitzgerald. Montgomery, a smooth and fluid WR, and Fitzgerald, equally impressive on the offensive side, both show great potential and would be excellent additions to the team.



During the one on one with OL/DL they were literally tr ing to kill each other It was pretty intense. I got a chance to watch Nathaniel Owuso Boateng take three reps in a row - he looks real good but undersized n that type of setting. He is one of the most physical-looking LBs you will ever see. I was told by some committed RBs they did not want go vs him during the RB/LB one on one drills.



Donovan Olulgbode looks fantastic, making incredible one-handed catches all over the field, but that is expected when ou go against the air. I do not know the official results for the vertical, but Drake Stubbs and Bryce Fitzgerald were two of the last four remaining, and at that time, the height to beat was around 38 inches. It was hard to hear where I was at the time.



12:45 PM UPDATE:

One late addition to the event was a big one for the interest of the UF fan base: tight-end End prospect TaeShaun Gelsey. The man is killing it during one-on-ones. Most of the rivals folks here are talking about his performance so far. Curious to see him during the live 7 on 7, which, imo is definitely an advantage for the offensive players.





They should be breaking for lunch soon. Then, they go straight to the 7 on 7 portion for the rest of the day, which goes until about 5 PM or so. I will have some notes on that later this evening.



On Jarquez Carter there is a lot to digest - it is all over the place, UF, OSU, and Miami have all been mentioned in the last 24-36 hours. It does now appear he will announce on July 18th so it will be over in a few weeks.