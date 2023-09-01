Quick Reaction: Florida @ Utah

My Take: Florida at Utah:



The first thing to talk about is Graham Mertz, 31 for 44 and 333 yards, passing one TD and one INT that was on Pearsall in my mind. He went to Graham before the play and spoke to him. He knew the ball was coming and was late getting his head around. Anyone who thinks Mertz is the problem, I don't know what to tell you because he was not the issue. On the other hand, the OL is another story altogether, and if UF can't run vs. Utah now, we can all see Vegas was onto something with that 5.5-win total.



The entire free world gave UF no chance to win this game. Shame on all of us, all of the UF fans, for believing Florida would waltz out and win this game on the road in a place where Utah has not lost in two years.

I said for the last week or so, Eugene Wilson needed 6-10 touches this game and would be stunned if he did not get them. He had three touches for 33 yards and a two-point conversion. He has to get the ball double-digits per game. He is the most explosive player on the team.

TJ Searcy looked great.



I didn't hear them call Banks or Jackson all game. UF looked like they were not prepared. I am not sure what else to say other than that. The special teams play could have looked better. I thought the play calling throughout was a bit suspect, and the defense was hit or miss. For the first play of the game and for Marshall/Moten to give up a TD like that was insane. It is entirely a true head-scratcher for me…………but we are all on the same side, so remember that and stop attacking each other.