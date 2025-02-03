JasonHigdon
Ring of Honor
Staff
- Nov 5, 2021
- 36,539
- 104,286
- 113
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - – In between Sunday’s Groundhog Day and the Grammys, the nation’s top gymnastics meeting the weekend of No. 2 Florida and No. 4 Utah took place in a tri-meet at West Virginia’s WVU Coliseum.
The Gators took the win at 197.575 to edge the Utes (197.425). West Virginia finished third at 195.475. Florida’s total is the nation’s ninth highest of the season.
A Gator won at least a share of four of the five event titles Sunday. Senior Leanne Wong won her second all-around of the season at 39.675 while junior transfer Selena Harris-Miranda was third at 39.55. Utah’s Grace McCallum was second at 39.575.
Wong shared the afternoon’s uneven bars title with sophomore teammate Anya Pilgrim at 9.925. Harris-Miranda matched her season vault high of 9.95 for the second consecutive meet to share that win with Utah’s Makenna Smith. Senior Sloane Blakely matched her season high of 9.95 to win her third consecutive floor exercise title. Utah’s Ana Padurariu and McCallum shared the balance beam win at 9.925.
THIS AFTERNOON’S MEET
The Gators started Sunday’s tri-meet on uneven bars, posting a season-high 49.525. Half the Gators’ lineup turned in season highs, including 9.9s from Riley McCusker and Harris-Miranda. Wong and Pilgrim used 9.925 to win the meet’s bars title.
Small balance checks and steps on landings held back UF’s balance beam scores as the team turned in a season-low 49.30. Sloane Blakey and Wong led Florida with marks of 9.90, which shared third overall. Skylar Draser led off with a 9.875, a score equaled by Pilgrim.
The final three Gators on floor exercise all turned in marks of 9.925 or better. Sloane Blakey led by matching her season-best of 9.95 for her third straight floor win – all with marks of 9.925 or better. Marks of 9.925 by both Wong and Harris-Miranda shared second overall.
Three Gators closed the meet matching season vault highs. For the second consecutive week, Harris-Miranda anchored the lineup with a season-high 9.95 for the win. Freshman Ly Bui and Wong both matched their season highs of 9.925 to share third.
Event winners:
Selena Harris-Miranda, UF 9.95 Vault
Makenna Smith, Utah 9.95 Vault
Anya Pilgrim, UF 9.925 Bars
Leanne Wong, UF 9.925 Bars
Grace McCallum, Utah 9.925 Beam
Ana Padurariu, Utah 9.925 Beam
Sloane Blakely, UF 9.95 Floor
Leanne Wong, UF 39.675 All-Around
GATOR PERFORMANCE NOTES:
* 197.575 is ninth among the nation’s 2025 team totals. Florida turned in the 2025 high of 198.125 in Jan. 24 home win versus Georgia.
* Florida opened the meet with a season-high 49.525 on uneven bars. Only Oklahoma has scored higher on the event in 2025.
* Leanne Wong’s all-around win is her second of the season and the 16th of her career. She is now tied for eighth with Ashanée Dickerson (2010-13) and Chrissy Van Fleet (1997-00) on Florida career all-around win chart.
* Wong is one of three in the nation who appears twice among the nation’s top 10 all-around totals of 2025.
* Leanne Wong is 10th on Florida’s Career Event Wins chart with 68 titles. She is two away from moving into a tie for eighth at 70 with Dickerson (2010-13) and Ann Woods (1980-82).
* Anya Pilgrim and Wong shared the afternoon’s uneven bars title at 9.925. It was the second bar win for each this season.
* This is the second consecutive meet that Selena Harris used a season-best 9.95 to win vault.
* Senior Sloane Blakely equaled her season high of 9.95 to win her third consecutive floor title. Just four meets into 2025 season, she has doubled her career total of floor wins to six. She is No. 2 among the nation’s floor exercise performers with her season average of 9.931.
* Sunday’s meet was Florida’s first tri-meet since its Feb. 7, 2020 home win versus Denver and Iowa State.
* Florida is now 6-3 in Groundhog Day meets. The Gators have won their last four Groundhog Day meets.
* Six Gators equaled or set season bests Sunday:
* Sloane Blakely – 9.95 (floor – equals season high)
* Ly Bui – 9.925 (vault – equals collegiate high)
* Selena Harris-Miranda – 9.95 (vault -equals season high), 9.90 (bars - season high), 9.925 (floor – season high)
* Riley McCusker – 9.90 (bars season high)
* Anya Pilgrim – 9.925 (bars – equals season high)
* Leanne Wong – 9.925 (vault – equals season high)
HEAR FROM THE GATORS:
On Florida’s performance:
“Really grateful to be here in West Virginia for Groundhog Day. There was a great crowd today. Super grateful for all of the energy that this crowd brought to the Gators, to the Mountaineers, to the Utes today. Lots of fun today.
“It was not our best performances overall. However, it was a very valuable experience that I know we're going to be able to learn from and grow from. Extremely proud of the consistent fight throughout. If there was a mistake, the team looked to the next and everybody finished really strong. So really proud of how this team handled today’s meet.” – Florida Head Coach Jenny Rowland
“I thought we started off really strong on bars. We had a lot of stuck landings. We were just getting used to the bars right when we got here, but we really settled in and had a great bar rotation. I think just throughout the meet on beam, floor and vault, there were just some little mistakes here and there. But we really didn't let that get to us. We really just looked to the next person, locked in and got it done to come away with our first away win. So that's a plus. We just continue to improve every day in the gym so we can get where we want to go.” – senior All-American Leanne Wong
RECORDS:
Florida (6-1, 1-1 SEC)
West Virginia (1-5, 0-2 Big 12)
Utah (7-4, 3-0 Big 12
THE SERIES:
Utah leads 36-21-1
Florida leads West Virginia 35-1
NATIONAL RANK:
Florida – No. 2 in the Jan. 27 Road to Nationals standings<https://roadtonationals.com/results/standings/season/2025/2/0/5>
Utah – No. 4
UP NEXT:
Florida finishes this two-meet road stretch Friday, Feb. 7 at No. 13 Arkansas for a meet that airs on the SEC Network.
Arkansas (3-5, 1-2 SEC) lost 197.825 – 195.975 at No. 1 Oklahoma last Friday. The Gymbacks are undefeated in 2025 home action, claiming their first SEC win with a 196.875 – 196.60 win over defending NCAA champion LSU on Jan. 24.
Meet: No. 2 Florida at No. 13 Arkansas
When: Friday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. ET
Venue: Bud Walton Arena <https://arkansasrazorbacks.com/facility/bud-walton-arena/>
TV/Stream: SEC Network<https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/id/35f65fe5-e153-4ac0-ac7e-a2906b256b33>
Live Scoring: Virtius<https://virti.us/start>
Tickets: $10-$5<https://arkansasrazorbacks.evenue.n...le=en_US&siteId=ev_arkansas&prc=GIG&caller=PR>
No. 2 Florida at West Virginia with No. 4 Utah
Final Team Totals
Feb. 2, 2025 ● WVU Coliseum (2,798)
Team
Vault
Bars
Beam
Floor
Total
Florida
49.400
49.525
49.350
49.300
197.575
Utah
49.225
49.300
49.525
49.375
197.425
West Virginia
48.575
48.675
49.000
49.225
195.475
