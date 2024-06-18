ADVERTISEMENT

Otis Tabbed CSC Academic All-American

Junior outfielder Korbe Otis earned her first College Sports Communicators Academic All-America honor.


GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Tuesday afternoon junior outfielder Korbe Otis of the Florida softball team was named to the 2024 College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-America First Team. The honor is the first of Otis' career.


Otis, a native of Littleton, Co., earned the accolade after a successful season both on the field and in the classroom during her first year as a member of the Gators squad that finished third nationally in the semifinals of the Women's College World Series.


The talented outfielder finished with a .434 batting average (79-for-182), a .568 on base percentage, 82 runs scored, five triples and 59 walks, which all rank inside the top five of UF's single-season record book.


Throughout the season she was named a USA Softball Player of the Year Top 10 Finalist, a 2024 National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) First Team All-American, an All-SEC First Team member, All-SEC Tournament Team and was a two-time SEC Player of the Week selection.


Otis is the third Gator in any sport to be named a CSC Academic All-American this season.


Florida softball has earned 26 College Sports Communicators Academic All-America honors, which leads all UF sports, and during Walton's time as the head coach of the Gators, 13 players have earned 23 CSC Academic All-America accolades.
 
