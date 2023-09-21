ADVERTISEMENT

Orange Out & Sold Out: Headed This Way Saturday Night

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Bull Gator
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
30,687
89,835
113
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Saturday's night game against the Charlotte 49ers has been sold out, the Gators Ticket Office announced Thursday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN+/SECN+.

The sellout is the second straight this season and sixth overall under head coach Napier as there were four games sold out in his first season last year after having four sellouts since 2018 prior.

Earlier this year, the Gators Ticket Office announced sellouts of student season tickets for the second straight season under head coach Napier and for the third consecutive year.

The No. 25 Gators and 49ers will meet for the first time ever on Saturday.

The matchup will serve as this year's Tom Petty Day at The Swamp presented by UF Health.


 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: GatorStrat, edgator44, jmlabree and 5 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon

Gator Tickets Now On-Sale

Replies
0
Views
310
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

UF MBK: Florida-Auburn Men's Basketball Game Sold Out

Replies
6
Views
563
The Swamp
gator6
gator6
JasonHigdon

SOLD OUT: Gators-FSU Game Sold Out

Replies
7
Views
349
The Swamp
LGatorsTN
LGatorsTN
JasonHigdon

Florida Tennis Closes Out 2024 Season at No. 14

Replies
0
Views
244
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

STILLWATER REGIONAL: Gators 17, Nebraska 11 — Caglianone & Co. Eliminate Huskers

Replies
0
Views
279
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back