Orange Out & Sold Out: Headed This Way Saturday Night

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Saturday's night game against the Charlotte 49ers has been sold out, the Gators Ticket Office announced Thursday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN+/SECN+.



The sellout is the second straight this season and sixth overall under head coach Napier as there were four games sold out in his first season last year after having four sellouts since 2018 prior.



Earlier this year, the Gators Ticket Office announced sellouts of student season tickets for the second straight season under head coach Napier and for the third consecutive year.



The No. 25 Gators and 49ers will meet for the first time ever on Saturday.



The matchup will serve as this year's Tom Petty Day at The Swamp presented by UF Health.





