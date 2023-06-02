Official Visitor Thread June 2nd Weekend SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

Rivals.com The definitive source for all Rivals news.

We will live in this thread Friday/Saturday and start getting interviews on Sunday. Anything you see, read, hear, or have a question about in the next 48-hours post in this thread so we keep it all in one placeEverything about today is staggered. They have staggered wake-up calls, meeting times, breakfast times, etc. They are staggered based on departure times/Head Coach meeting times.The first few leaving today fall in the 12:00 PM hour, including DJ Lagway, Kris Jones, David Stone Jr, Jalyn Crawford, Ethan Calloway, and Jordan Ross.The next round to head out in the 2:00 PM hour includes D’Antre Robinson, Kendall Jackson, Jonathan Echols, Ory Williams, Adarius Hayes, and Izaiah Williams.After that, we look at the 3:00 PM hour with Xavier Filsaime, Jayden Jackson, Dealyn Evans, and LJ McCray.The 4:00 PM hour brings us, Jeremiah SmithDay started early for the visitors with the 8:00AM Wake UP Calls:They will not leave for breakfast until 9:00AM - with such a huge crew it takes a while to get them going in the right direction.Breakfast is at University House - once the guests arrive the entire staff is waiting to greet them. They h ave a guest speaker/blessing of foods.When breakfast is over this is when they are dismissed by one of four groups I Mentioned yesterday by interests/majors. Each group is lead by a staff member & professor in that particular college.10:30 AM is when they transition to academicsBusiness Group includes DJ Lagway, Xavier Filsaime, Jeremiah Smith, Jayden Jackson, Ethan Calloway, LJ McCray, Jordan Ross, D'Antre RobinsonKinesiology/Sports Science Group Includes Kris Jones, Kendall Jackson, Adarius HayesSpors Management Group includes Jonathan Echols and Jayln CrawfordEngineering Group Includes Dealyn Evans, Izaiah Williams, Ory Williams, and David Stone Jr.At 11:15 AM the group headed over to the Heavener Football Training Center - they arrive and immediately head into the player hallway --- locker room --- Fuel Bar --- end in the weight room. Once Coach Hocke and the strength staff are done with the S&C presentation they are divided into three groups.Groups are as follows:Hayes, I. Williams, Ross, Jackson, and JonesX, Evans, Robinson, Stone, Echols, CrawfordDJ, Smith, Calloway, O. Williams, Kendall, and LJ McCrayEach group has a staff leader & will do the following:GatorMade Presentation will be done by Savanah BaileyNutrition done by Kelsey and RileyAthletic Training Presentation Tony HillThen off to lunchFree time starts at 3:30 PM and during this time three players will have the Head Coach Billy Napier meetings - I am not naming them but I am fired up to see how these three meetings with Billy go today......3:30 PM will be the next update from me.Quick Hitter - As you can already tell by the groups I have listed you can see who is hanging around who this weekend - Namely Jeremiah Smith & DJ Lagway have been joined at the hip. Aslo, big DT Daelyn Evans and his mom are blown away by the trip so far, "We love it," is what Evans told me earlier today.Billy Napier will have his one-on-one meetings with three players today.On average these things last around 30-minutes or so.First up will be ILB Kris Jones, Jayden Jackson, and Jayln CrawfordKris Jones & Jayden Jackson meetings with Billy are done - next up (last of the day) is CB from Parkview HS Jalyn CrawfordKris Jones told me he got to sit down with Billy and it was good. Free time starts at 3:30 PM the group is on the way back to the hotel until being picked back up at 6:00 PM - Next update around 6ish..........At 6:15 PM all of the recruits & families arrive at Dave & Busters for a couple of hours. Entire staff, plus all the player hosts are waiting for them to arrive.They will have appetizers ready and waiting as they walk inside. All of the recruits, coaches, and hosts receiver play cards for a little fun. Yes, they have TONS of extra for family members that want to join in the games. They will only be there for an hour. They will head out at 7:15 PM Dinner at Spurrier's. They will have greeters waiting as they arrive, seating arrangements, entire place is for the program tonight. They will have a special video with music as the man himself the Ole Ball Coach comes walking in for a talk with the recruits. when that is over they will start with dinner...When that is over they will dismiss the players hosts/recruits and they are off for the night around 9:15 or so. At that time they will take entire families to a social event with all of the staff coaches etc...Looks like a little Karaoke & Cocktails tonight so be sure to keep an eye out on Twitter haha.......Next update will be all about the am and what they are doing prior to HC One on Ones prior to departure....Kris JonesDJ LagwayDavid Stone JrJayden JacksonOry WilliamsJayln CrawfordEthan CallowayJordan RossAdarius HayesIzaiah WilliamsKendall JacksonD'Antre RobinsonJonathan EcholsDaelyn EvansXavier FilsaimeLJ McCrayJeremiah Smith (He will be the last one in Gainesville to leave)The recruits/families are starting the Photo Shoot (6PM)Equipment is set up in the lockers/viewingVideo/Graphics/Music on all the TVsParent JerseysThis is a well oil machine with four stations going at the same time with the uniform shoot going on, 360 Swamp, Welcome to Florida, and Lifestyle shoot.The Photo Shoot is wrapping up now! The music is about to be REAL LOUD as they take the group out together onto the field to watch the highlight video. SUVs will be running and ready to take the crew to dinner tonight - as they arrive they will get a chance to walk through the home of the original Gatorade Lab. The recruits will each introduce themselves and guests - when that is done around 9:00 PM recruits out with player hosts and families will attend a social event with the staffNew Offer: