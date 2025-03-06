jimbo1313R
March 7th, 8ih, and 9th. According to the schedule all games will be televised by the SEC Network.
March 7, game time 7:00 pm
March 8, game time 5:00 pm
March 9 game time 1:00 pm
All games will be played in College Station, Texas, Davis Diamond.
F.Y.i. The word from Coach Walton is That Rothrock Is day-to-day but she is not going to pitch this week-end. Bummer, we need her in the SEC series games....jim
Last edited: