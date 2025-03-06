ADVERTISEMENT

Softball Softball: This will be the thread for the 3 game SEC Series vs T A & M This Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

J

jimbo1313R

Gator Great
Gold Member
Sep 15, 2021
4,983
6,069
113
89
Jacksonville, Florida
March 7th, 8ih, and 9th. According to the schedule all games will be televised by the SEC Network.

March 7, game time 7:00 pm

March 8, game time 5:00 pm

March 9 game time 1:00 pm

All games will be played in College Station, Texas, Davis Diamond.

F.Y.i. The word from Coach Walton is That Rothrock Is day-to-day but she is not going to pitch this week-end. Bummer, we need her in the SEC series games....jim
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: GatorNMidGA
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J

SOFTBALL: We have 5 more games before the all important SEC Conference Series start on March 7. Thread for GAME 4.

Replies
44
Views
2K
The Swamp
rjcarter
R
JasonHigdon

Baseball SEC Reveals 2025 Conference TV Lineup

Replies
2
Views
650
The Swamp
bgator1
bgator1
J

Softball: This will be the thread for games 3 and 4 in the Sun Devil Classic 2/22/'25/.

Replies
34
Views
1K
The Swamp
Celtics99
C
HRodriguez

Baseball GAME THREAD: Florida Gators versus Miami Hurricanes Game One

Replies
141
Views
4K
The Swamp
rhavill
rhavill
JasonHigdon

New Story SEC & ESPN Announce 2025 Softball TV Schedule

Replies
1
Views
1K
The Swamp
rjcarter
R
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back