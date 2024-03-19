No. 6 Florida Slated for Midweek Matchup with Jacksonville

JasonHigdon
The Gators split a two-game, home-and-home series with the Dolphins in the 2023 season.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The No. 6 Florida Gators continue their midweek schedule with a matchup against Jacksonville at Condron Family Ballpark on Tuesday evening. The 6:30 contest will be available to stream on SEC Network+.
The Gators lead the all-time series over the Dolphins, 66-35, including a 43-16 record at home. The Gators and Dolphins split a home-and-home midweek series last season, with both teams winning their respective away games.
In the Kevin O'Sullivan<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/coaches/kevin-o-sullivan/1752> era, the Orange and Blue is 20-7 against Jacksonville, featuring a 15-5 clip at home. Florida has won 11 of the last 13 meetings overall including three of the last four in Gainesville.
Pitching Matchups
Tuesday | 6:30 ET (SEC Network+)
Jacksonville RHP Blake Barquin (0-1, 10.38)
Florida RHP Ryan Slater<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/ryan-slater/16377> (1-0, 3.05 ERA)
Links WATCH<https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/id/4ff62aa2-ace0-4319-a490-fa8118eeef22> | LISTEN<https://floridagators.com/showcase?Live=5368>
Florida jumped to No. 6 in the D1Baseball Top 25 after a 2-2 week highlighted by a top-five series victory over the No. 4 Texas A&M Aggies. The Gators are ranked No. 8 per Baseball America and sit at No. 10 according to the NCBWA.
LAST TIME OUT
The Gators concluded a 2-2 week with a series win over then-No. 4 Texas A&M, who entered the weekend with a perfect 17-0 record. The Gators tagged A&M's Ryan Prager with six earned runs in 2 1/3 innings in the opener after he entered the weekend having not allowed an earned run in four starts to open the year.
Florida won the series, 2-1, on the backs of a five-homer eruption on Friday and shutdown pitching from Jac Caglianone<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/jac-caglianone/16365> (5.1 IP, 1 ER, 4 H, 5 BB, 7 K), Brandon Neely<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/brandon-neely/16373> (2.0 IP, 0 H, 4 K) and Luke McNeillie<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/luke-mcneillie/16629> (1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 K) in the finale, who collected his first-career save.
DOWNLOW ON THE DOLPHINS
Jacksonville enters Tuesday with a 7-12 record and thus far has posted separate five-game and six-game losing streaks on the season. They are coming off a series win over Stetson to start conference play with a 2-1 record. The Dolphins are currently 0-4 on the road.
Jacksonville's pitching staff holds a 6.98 ERA and a .291 batting average against. Their lineup has posted a .265/.374/.404 slash line to start the 2024 season. Jacksonville has found success on the base paths, stealing 29 bags in 34 attempts.
UF-JU REFRESH
Florida split a home-and-home with the Dolphins last season, posting an 18-8 victory on the road and falling, 10-8, in Gainesville. Tuesday's projected starter, right-handed pitcher Ryan Slater<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/ryan-slater/16377>, earned the win in the first game, going 4.0 innings with one run allowed on three hits and four strikeouts. Infielder Cade Kurland<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/cade-kurland/16372> (2-for-6) launched a grand slam and Caglianone (3-for-6) went yard as well. Caglianone also homered in the second game in Gainesville.
CAN'T CRACK CONDRON
Emerging as one of the best home field advantages in the sport, Florida was won 14-consecutive three-game, regular-season series at Condron Family Ballpark dating back to the 2022 season. Following the series win over Texas A&M, the Gators are 30-7 in home series since and 45-12 at home overall since the start of last season.
NON-CONFERENCE DOMINANCE
Florida has won 23 of its last 29 regular season, non-conference games. Dating back to 2023, the Gators are 32-9 in regular-season, non-con action.
MIDWEEK MASHUP
Dating back to last season, Florida has won 12 of its last 15 midweek games.
IN THE NATIONAL RANKINGS
With 220 strikeouts in 167 innings, Florida ranks ninth nationally and fourth in the SEC in strikeouts per nine (11.9). On the other side of the ball, the Gators' 42 home runs are good for seventh in the country and third in the SEC. After committing just one error in three games vs. Texas A&M, Florida rose to sixth in the country and tops in the SEC in fielding percentage (.985).
SLATED TO START
Slater is lined up to make his first start of the season and the seventh of his career on Tuesday against Jacksonville. He has been awarded the victory in each of his two previous appearances against the Dolphins (one start), owning a 1.00 ERA, six strikeouts and zero walks across nine innings. Slater is off to a strong start in 2024, as he is 1-0 with a 3.05 ERA, .197 batting average against and 20 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings.
MURDERER'S ROW
Florida has five qualified hitters with an OPS above 1.000 in infielder Colby Shelton<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/colby-shelton/16639> (1.276), Caglianone (1.172), infielder/outfielder Tyler Shelnut<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/tyler-shelnut/16376> (1.175), catcher Luke Heyman<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/luke-heyman/16370> (1.032) and outfielder Ty Evans<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/ty-evans/16368> (1.023). On top of that, Kurland just missed the cut at .959. Each of the top-six hitters in Florida's lineup are slugging over .560 with an OPS above .950.
NEELY DEALIN'
Earning SEC Pitcher of the Week honors on Monday, the right-handed-throwing Neely went 1-0 with one save and 10 strikeouts across 6.0 shutout relief innings last week. The Florida closer appeared in three of UF's four games, chucking a 3.0-inning save in the game one win over No. 4 Texas A&M and earning the win with 2.0 shutout innings in the decisive finale. He finished with a .105 batting average against, allowing just two hits and two walks.
THE SHELLYMAN
Across the team's last five games, Shelnut leads the Gators in every slash category, home runs (three), total bases (22), hits (nine) and RBI (seven). He is batting .450/.522/1.100 with a 1.622 OPS in 20 at bats during that span.
SHELSHOCK 'EM
In Friday's win over Texas A&M, Shelton and Shelnut homered in the same game for the fourth time this season. They rank first and tied for second on the roster in homers, with Shelton's team-high 10 big flies tied for seventh nationally and tied for second in the SEC. Shelnut has swatted seven long balls and is tied alongside Shelton and Heyman for the team lead with 22 RBI on the season.
JAC OF ALL TRADES
Not only is Caglianone pacing UF in batting (.415), OBP (.489) and hits (34) on top of seven homers, but he has been the team's best pitcher through five weeks. The southpaw is 2-0 on a team-low 1.77 ERA and .132 batting average against, and ranks second in strikeouts with 34 in 20 1/3 innings. In his last three starts, Caglianone has allowed one earned run across 17 1/3 innings on seven hits, 11 walks and 27 strikeouts. He has also improved his offensive approach, drawing 11 walks against nine strikeouts in 82 at bats.
MCNEILLIE'S BIRTHDAY SAVE
Entering with a 1-3 record and 17.28 ERA, Florida called on McNeillie for the save in the ninth inning on Sunday with the series on the line vs. No. 4 Texas A&M. After giving up a leadoff single, McNeillie retired three-straight Aggies to secure a top-five series win for Florida and the first save of his young career - all on his 19th birthday.
GOING STREAKING
Two Gators enter Tuesday with 19-game on-base streaks in Heyman and Shelton. Kurland leads the squad with an eight-game hitting streak.
