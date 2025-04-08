JasonHigdon
Ring of Honor
Staff
-
- Nov 5, 2021
-
- 37,074
-
- 106,014
-
- 113
Florida is in search of its seventh season series win in the last eight against FSU.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Gators welcome the No. 9 Florida State Seminoles to Condron Family Ballpark on Tuesday night for the third and final regular-season meeting between the two programs this season.
Tuesday night's tilt will air on ESPN2 with Karl Ravech and Kyle Peterson on the call. First pitch set for 7 p.m.
The Gators (20-14, 1-11 SEC) claimed the first matchup in Tallahassee on March 11, 7-2, before the Seminoles (25-6, 8-4 ACC) evened the series in Jacksonville on March 25, 8-4. With a victory on Tuesday night, Florida would clinch its seventh season series in the last eight over FSU, as UF has won nine of 15 season series since Head Coach Kevin O'Sullivan took over in 2008.
Even so, Florida State holds a 135-128-1 lead in the all-time rivalry, although the Gators wield a 66-50 advantage at home. Highlighted by wins in 23 of the last 31 meetings, Florida is 36-23 overall and 18-4 at home against FSU under O'Sullivan
Pitching Matchup
Tuesday | 7 ET (ESPN2)
FSU
RHP Peyton Prescott (3-0, 5.09 ERA)
Florida
RHP Jackson Barberi (1-1, 5.12 ERA)
NON-CONFERENCE DOMINANCE
The Gators are 19-3 in non-conference play this season, boasting three-game sweeps of Air Force, Dayton and Harvard as well as wins over Miami (two) and Florida State. Against non-conference competition, Florida is slashing .329/.444/.573 with 38 home runs, two triples and 54 doubles as a team, equating to 4.3 extra-base hits per game. Non-conference opponents have produced a meager .212/.306/.322 batting line with 14 home runs against the Gators, as UF pitching has worked to a 3.55 ERA and 257-to-67 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 180 innings.
MIDWEEK MAGIC
Florida has also excelled in midweek games this year to the tune of an 8-2 record. The Gators have outscored opponents, 79-48, in those eight matchups. Florida is a perfect 5-0 in home midweek contests.
RUNNING THE STATE
In 13 games against in-state competition, Florida has gone 10-3 featuring wins against Jacksonville (two), Stetson, North Florida (two), Miami (two), Florida Atlantic, Florida State and Florida A&M.
NATIONAL RANKINGS
After 34 games, Florida remains ranked inside the top-50 teams nationally across eight statistical categories. Led by the sixth-most strikeouts per nine innings (11.8) in the country, the Gators also rank 13th in fielding percentage (.981), 16th in shutouts thrown (three), 20th in home runs (52), 31st in hit-by-pitches (88), 32nd in strikeout-to-walk ratio (2.58), 40th in hits (328) and 42nd in slugging percentage (.505).
RED HOT HEY
Catching all 27 innings behind the plate for Florida against Vanderbilt, catcher Luke Heyman has been the Gators' best hitter in SEC play by a wide margin. As one of two Gators hitting over .300 in league play, Heyman leads UF in every slash category with a .386/.449/.750 batting line over 12 SEC contests. With a gaudy 1.199 OPS, Heyman is the only Florida batter to post an OPS above .950 in league play. He has been on another planet in the last seven games overall dating back to UF's visit to Ole Miss, batting .519/.552/.926 with three homers and two doubles. Heyman has even been a stalwart defensively, ranking first in the SEC with a 1.000 fielding percentage, nine runners caught stealing and 272 putouts.
MURDERER'S ROW
Florida's retooled lineup features five qualified hitters with an OPS above .950 and batting average over .300 in catcher/designated hitter Brody Donay (1.167), infielder Colby Shelton (1.028), infielder Bobby Boser (.998), infielder Brendan Lawson (.969) and Heyman (.951). Those five players have accounted for 75.0% of the Gators' home runs this season (39 of 52) and 59.2% of run production (138 of 233 RBI). 12 Gators have posted multi-hit games on the year while 10 different UF players have logged three-hit performances.
BOBBY BOMBS
Swatting his team-high 11th homer on Sunday vs. Vanderbilt, Boser also leads the Orange & Blue with 37 RBI and 38 runs scored - good for 10th and 12th in the SEC, respectively. Boser is 4-for-5 with the bases loaded this year, highlighted by two home runs and 15 RBI. The UF third baseman is one of two Gators (Shelton) to have started every game this season.
BELTIN' SHELTON
Sitting atop the SEC with 15 doubles (ninth in NCAA), Shelton enters the midweek boasting a whopping 17-multi hit games on the season - five more than the next-closest Gator. Starting all 34 games at shortstop, Shelton has reached base in all but one contest while slashing .360/.425/.603 with six home runs, 30 runs scored, 27 RBI and five stolen bases. The junior has refined his approach this season, cutting his strikeout rate down to 10.5% after fanning at a 26.4% clip one year ago. Shelton has drawn as many combined walks (11) and hit-by-pitches (five) as strikeouts (16).
STEALING THE SHOW
The Gators have stolen 48 bases in 57 attempts (84.2%), equating to 1.4 steals per game. For reference, the Gators averaged 0.7 steals per game last season. After 34 contests, the Gators have already surpassed their 2024 steals total (43) across a total of 66 games. Outfielder Hayden Yost paces the team with nine steals in 10 attempts, which is tied for 14th in the SEC.
SULLY SUPERLATIVES
Coming off the program's 14th trip to the College World Series and second in as many seasons, O'Sullivan is in his 18th year at the helm. Since O'Sullivan's 2008 arrival, Florida leads the nation with 37 MLB debuts, 16 NCAA berths (T-1st), 10 top-eight seeds, nine College World Series trips, nine Super Regionals hosted and six SEC titles. The Gators have advanced to nine of the last 14 College World Series.
RELENTLESS REPTILES
By scoring five runs in the ninth to rally from behind in the finale against Ole Miss, Florida has now secured seven come-from-behind victories in 2025. Last season, the Gators delivered 21 wins in comeback fashion, featuring 12 of the team's 13 SEC wins. Florida trailed in six of its 2024 postseason victories and claimed five-straight NCAA Tournament elimination games to keep its season alive. Going back two seasons, 22 of the 2023 Gators' program-record 54 victories came via comebacks.
PARKING/SHUTTLES
Fans are encouraged to park at the Fifield and IFAS lots during the weekend. An increased number of shuttles will be available for transportation to the ballpark each day. No parking is permitted anywhere on the grass, sidewalks, or along streets. Doing so runs the risk of receiving a parking citation.
* General Parking is available in the main Condron Family Ballpark baseball lot, the small lot in front of the Donald R. Dizney Stadium and the Fifield Hall parking lot located directly across Hull Road.
* Additional parking is available at:
* UF Facilities Services lot off Radio Rd
* Maguire Village Lot off Bledsoe Dr
* Disabled parking is available on a first-come, first-serve basis in the Condron Family Ballpark west lot with a valid Disabled Placard.
* Fans can follow this link<http://floridagators.com/EventParking> to an interactive parking map.
* RV Parking is available in the Fifield Flat lot. Reserved RV parking is not available for Florida baseball games. All motor home parking is on a first come, first-served basis.
* On-board generators are permitted, however exterior or pull-along generators are prohibited at all times. For safety reasons, all motor homes/RVs are required to utilize exhaust extensions or "smoke stacks" to channel exhaust fumes to the top of the motor home/RV.
* Overnight stays are only allowed on weekend series in the Fifield Flat lot.
* Do Not Park Illegally
* No parking on grass, sidewalks, or along streets. Doing so runs the risk of receiving a parking citation.
* Park in designated parking spots (Do not park on grass or in No Parking Zones).
* Vehicles are subject to towing if they block streets, sidewalks, service drives, or fire lanes, or if illegally parked in a disabled space.
TRAFFIC PATTERNS ON GAME DAY
Those visiting Condron Family Ballpark on game day should be aware of updated traffic patterns surrounding the ballpark. Fans are advised to utilize Ballpark Way, which will serve as a connecting route to the ballpark from Archer Road. For departures, a postgame traffic flow pattern guide can be found here.
ON DECK
Florida hosts Missouri in a three-game series at Condron Family Ballpark from Thursday, April 10 through Saturday, April 12. Thursday night's opener is scheduled for 7 p.m. on SEC Network.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Gators welcome the No. 9 Florida State Seminoles to Condron Family Ballpark on Tuesday night for the third and final regular-season meeting between the two programs this season.
Tuesday night's tilt will air on ESPN2 with Karl Ravech and Kyle Peterson on the call. First pitch set for 7 p.m.
The Gators (20-14, 1-11 SEC) claimed the first matchup in Tallahassee on March 11, 7-2, before the Seminoles (25-6, 8-4 ACC) evened the series in Jacksonville on March 25, 8-4. With a victory on Tuesday night, Florida would clinch its seventh season series in the last eight over FSU, as UF has won nine of 15 season series since Head Coach Kevin O'Sullivan took over in 2008.
Even so, Florida State holds a 135-128-1 lead in the all-time rivalry, although the Gators wield a 66-50 advantage at home. Highlighted by wins in 23 of the last 31 meetings, Florida is 36-23 overall and 18-4 at home against FSU under O'Sullivan
Pitching Matchup
Tuesday | 7 ET (ESPN2)
FSU
RHP Peyton Prescott (3-0, 5.09 ERA)
Florida
RHP Jackson Barberi (1-1, 5.12 ERA)
NON-CONFERENCE DOMINANCE
The Gators are 19-3 in non-conference play this season, boasting three-game sweeps of Air Force, Dayton and Harvard as well as wins over Miami (two) and Florida State. Against non-conference competition, Florida is slashing .329/.444/.573 with 38 home runs, two triples and 54 doubles as a team, equating to 4.3 extra-base hits per game. Non-conference opponents have produced a meager .212/.306/.322 batting line with 14 home runs against the Gators, as UF pitching has worked to a 3.55 ERA and 257-to-67 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 180 innings.
MIDWEEK MAGIC
Florida has also excelled in midweek games this year to the tune of an 8-2 record. The Gators have outscored opponents, 79-48, in those eight matchups. Florida is a perfect 5-0 in home midweek contests.
RUNNING THE STATE
In 13 games against in-state competition, Florida has gone 10-3 featuring wins against Jacksonville (two), Stetson, North Florida (two), Miami (two), Florida Atlantic, Florida State and Florida A&M.
NATIONAL RANKINGS
After 34 games, Florida remains ranked inside the top-50 teams nationally across eight statistical categories. Led by the sixth-most strikeouts per nine innings (11.8) in the country, the Gators also rank 13th in fielding percentage (.981), 16th in shutouts thrown (three), 20th in home runs (52), 31st in hit-by-pitches (88), 32nd in strikeout-to-walk ratio (2.58), 40th in hits (328) and 42nd in slugging percentage (.505).
RED HOT HEY
Catching all 27 innings behind the plate for Florida against Vanderbilt, catcher Luke Heyman has been the Gators' best hitter in SEC play by a wide margin. As one of two Gators hitting over .300 in league play, Heyman leads UF in every slash category with a .386/.449/.750 batting line over 12 SEC contests. With a gaudy 1.199 OPS, Heyman is the only Florida batter to post an OPS above .950 in league play. He has been on another planet in the last seven games overall dating back to UF's visit to Ole Miss, batting .519/.552/.926 with three homers and two doubles. Heyman has even been a stalwart defensively, ranking first in the SEC with a 1.000 fielding percentage, nine runners caught stealing and 272 putouts.
MURDERER'S ROW
Florida's retooled lineup features five qualified hitters with an OPS above .950 and batting average over .300 in catcher/designated hitter Brody Donay (1.167), infielder Colby Shelton (1.028), infielder Bobby Boser (.998), infielder Brendan Lawson (.969) and Heyman (.951). Those five players have accounted for 75.0% of the Gators' home runs this season (39 of 52) and 59.2% of run production (138 of 233 RBI). 12 Gators have posted multi-hit games on the year while 10 different UF players have logged three-hit performances.
BOBBY BOMBS
Swatting his team-high 11th homer on Sunday vs. Vanderbilt, Boser also leads the Orange & Blue with 37 RBI and 38 runs scored - good for 10th and 12th in the SEC, respectively. Boser is 4-for-5 with the bases loaded this year, highlighted by two home runs and 15 RBI. The UF third baseman is one of two Gators (Shelton) to have started every game this season.
BELTIN' SHELTON
Sitting atop the SEC with 15 doubles (ninth in NCAA), Shelton enters the midweek boasting a whopping 17-multi hit games on the season - five more than the next-closest Gator. Starting all 34 games at shortstop, Shelton has reached base in all but one contest while slashing .360/.425/.603 with six home runs, 30 runs scored, 27 RBI and five stolen bases. The junior has refined his approach this season, cutting his strikeout rate down to 10.5% after fanning at a 26.4% clip one year ago. Shelton has drawn as many combined walks (11) and hit-by-pitches (five) as strikeouts (16).
STEALING THE SHOW
The Gators have stolen 48 bases in 57 attempts (84.2%), equating to 1.4 steals per game. For reference, the Gators averaged 0.7 steals per game last season. After 34 contests, the Gators have already surpassed their 2024 steals total (43) across a total of 66 games. Outfielder Hayden Yost paces the team with nine steals in 10 attempts, which is tied for 14th in the SEC.
SULLY SUPERLATIVES
Coming off the program's 14th trip to the College World Series and second in as many seasons, O'Sullivan is in his 18th year at the helm. Since O'Sullivan's 2008 arrival, Florida leads the nation with 37 MLB debuts, 16 NCAA berths (T-1st), 10 top-eight seeds, nine College World Series trips, nine Super Regionals hosted and six SEC titles. The Gators have advanced to nine of the last 14 College World Series.
RELENTLESS REPTILES
By scoring five runs in the ninth to rally from behind in the finale against Ole Miss, Florida has now secured seven come-from-behind victories in 2025. Last season, the Gators delivered 21 wins in comeback fashion, featuring 12 of the team's 13 SEC wins. Florida trailed in six of its 2024 postseason victories and claimed five-straight NCAA Tournament elimination games to keep its season alive. Going back two seasons, 22 of the 2023 Gators' program-record 54 victories came via comebacks.
PARKING/SHUTTLES
Fans are encouraged to park at the Fifield and IFAS lots during the weekend. An increased number of shuttles will be available for transportation to the ballpark each day. No parking is permitted anywhere on the grass, sidewalks, or along streets. Doing so runs the risk of receiving a parking citation.
* General Parking is available in the main Condron Family Ballpark baseball lot, the small lot in front of the Donald R. Dizney Stadium and the Fifield Hall parking lot located directly across Hull Road.
* Additional parking is available at:
* UF Facilities Services lot off Radio Rd
* Maguire Village Lot off Bledsoe Dr
* Disabled parking is available on a first-come, first-serve basis in the Condron Family Ballpark west lot with a valid Disabled Placard.
* Fans can follow this link<http://floridagators.com/EventParking> to an interactive parking map.
* RV Parking is available in the Fifield Flat lot. Reserved RV parking is not available for Florida baseball games. All motor home parking is on a first come, first-served basis.
* On-board generators are permitted, however exterior or pull-along generators are prohibited at all times. For safety reasons, all motor homes/RVs are required to utilize exhaust extensions or "smoke stacks" to channel exhaust fumes to the top of the motor home/RV.
* Overnight stays are only allowed on weekend series in the Fifield Flat lot.
* Do Not Park Illegally
* No parking on grass, sidewalks, or along streets. Doing so runs the risk of receiving a parking citation.
* Park in designated parking spots (Do not park on grass or in No Parking Zones).
* Vehicles are subject to towing if they block streets, sidewalks, service drives, or fire lanes, or if illegally parked in a disabled space.
TRAFFIC PATTERNS ON GAME DAY
Those visiting Condron Family Ballpark on game day should be aware of updated traffic patterns surrounding the ballpark. Fans are advised to utilize Ballpark Way, which will serve as a connecting route to the ballpark from Archer Road. For departures, a postgame traffic flow pattern guide can be found here.
ON DECK
Florida hosts Missouri in a three-game series at Condron Family Ballpark from Thursday, April 10 through Saturday, April 12. Thursday night's opener is scheduled for 7 p.m. on SEC Network.