No. 4 Florida Battles Stetson, Bethune-Cookman in Midweek Action
Florida has won 18 of its last 19 regular-season non-conference tilts entering Tuesday's matchup.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – No. 4 Florida baseball travels to DeLand, Fla. to face Stetson on Tuesday before returning home to host Bethune-Cookman on Wednesday at Condron Family Ballpark.
Tuesday's matchup at Stetson begins at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and first pitch for Wednesday against the Eagles is set for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.
The Gators are 84-35 all-time vs. Stetson including 37-24 on the road while going 36-1 with a 35-1 home mark against Behtune-Cookman. The Gators are 15-4 in the team's last 19 road tilts at Stetson. Head coach Kevin O'Sullivan<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/coaches/kevin-o-sullivan/1752> is 10-1 vs. the Hatters (4-1 away) and 16-1 against the Wildcats.
Pitching Matchups
Tuesday | 6:30 ET (ESPN+) Wednesday | 6:30 ET (SECN+)
Florida RHP Luke McNeillie<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/luke-mcneillie/16629> (1-0, 0.00 ERA) TBD
Stetson/B-CU RHP Ty Van Dyke (1-0, 0.00 ERA) TBD
Links WATCH<https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/id/654edab4-50fb-472c-8e04-60a96311eaa8> | LISTEN<https://floridagators.com/showcase?Live=5338> WATCH<https://www.espn.com/watch/player?id=8734414b-ca03-4479-ba36-92813c909c72> | LISTEN<https://floridagators.com/showcase?Live=5339>
Florida remained at No. 4 in the D1Baseball Top 25 this week. The Gators are a consensus top-six team nationally, coming in at No. 5 per Baseball America and No. 6 according to the NCBWA.
MIDWEEK SCOUTING REPORT
Both of Florida's upcoming midweek opponents wield 4-3 records on the season. Stetson is hitting .247/.389/.455 as a team backed by a 4.50 ERA and .955 fielding percentage. Meanwhile, Bethune-Cookman owns a .246/.376/.342 slash line, 3.54 ERA and .967 fielding percentage.
LAST TIME OUT
Florida swept Columbia over the weekend (W 15-6, W 7-3, W 12-5) to complete a 5-0 week by outscoring the Lions, 34-14, over the three-game set. UF pitchers struck out 46 batters while walking just nine across 27 innings, holding Columbia to a .221 batting average. At the plate, the Gators slashed .316/.485/.622 and drew more walks (27) than strikeouts (18).
NON-CON DOMINANCE
Following a weekend sweep of Columbia, Florida has now won 18 of its last 19 regular season, non-conference games. Dating back to last season, Florida is 27-4 in regular season non-con action.
WIN STREAK ALERT
The Orange & Blue has won five-straight games entering Tuesday, outscoring opponents, 57-18, during that stretch. Florida has slashed .329/.482/.569 with 55 hits and 10.6 runs per game, compared to opponents hitting .211/.298/.342 with 34 hits and 3.8 runs per game.
MOUND MILESTONES
Florida's 83 strikeouts through six games is the team's most-ever to open a season, as the Gators have struck out double-digit batters in every contest. If UF fans double-digit batters on Tuesday at Stetson, it would break the program record set in 2022 with seven-straight games with 10-plus strikeouts to begin the campaign. Florida ranks second in the nation with 14.4 strikeouts per nine innings behind Florida State (16.3 K/9) and 20th nationally with a 3.32 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
FRESHMAN FIREPOWER
So far this season, the freshman sextet of Alex Philpott<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/alex-philpott/16632>, Liam Peterson<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/liam-peterson/16631>, Luke McNeillie<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/luke-mcneillie/16629>, Robert Satin<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/robert-satin/16637>, Grayson Smith<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/grayson-smith/16640> and Reilly Witmer<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/reilly-witmer/16635> has combined for 21 1/3 scoreless innings with 28 strikeouts against 11 walks.
McNEILLIE'S MIDWEEK
Milton, Ga. native Luke McNeillie<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/luke-mcneillie/16629> will make his collegiate starting pitching debut on Tuesday at Stetson. The true freshman righty made his first-career appearance on Saturday vs. Columbia, picking up the win with 2 2/3 scoreless innings on three hits and one strikeout. As a senior at Milton High School, McNeillie was named All-Region 6-7A First Team and the Milton HS Pitcher of the Year.
IRON-CLAD DEFENSE
The Gators enter Tuesday's game having not comitted an error across the previous 51 innings of play dating back to the second inning of the season opener. Overall, Florida ranks third nationally with a .995 fielding percentage across 196 chances. Gator position players have yet to commit an error over 195 chances, as UF's lone error this season was committed on the mound.
VERY OFFENSIVE
Through six games, Florida is hitting .327/.468/.553 as a team with more walks (46) than strikeouts (33). The Gators rank inside the top-40 nationally in batting average (40th), on-base percentage (20th) and slugging (31st).
MAGIC MIKEY
Redshirt sophomore outfielder Michael Robertson<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/michael-robertson/16375> picked up three more hits over the weekend to continue his strong start. Robertson is hitting .370/.414/.519 across 27 at bats and has already hit as many doubles (four) as he did last season over 183 at bats.
DON'T GIVE JAC HITS
After going 7-for-11 (.633) in the weekend sweep of Columbia, first baseman Jac Caglianone<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/jac-caglianone/16365> is slashing .545/.667/.727 on the season with one homer, one double, eight runs and eight RBI. He has drawn over three times more walks (seven) than strikeouts (two). Caglianone ranks second in the SEC in on-base percentage (t-13th nationally) and third in batting average (t-20th nationally). He is the lone Gator to record a hit in all six games this season.
PRIMETIME PETERSON
SEC Co-Freshman of the Week honors went to Peterson, who went 1-0 across seven scoreless innings while striking out 13 batters against four walks. He allowed just three hits, posting a 1.00 WHIP and .125 batting average against as Florida went 2-0 in Peterson's starts. In his collegiate debut at North Florida on Feb. 20, Peterson fired three shutout frames on one hit and one walk to earn the win in a controlled start. The right-hander fanned seven, including striking out the side in order in his first-career inning.
SHELLO SHOTS
Outfielder/infielder Tyler Shelnut<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/tyler-shelnut/16376> and infielder Colby Shelton<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/colby-shelton/16639> represent the lone Gators with multiple home runs this season, as both went deep in the series finale vs. Columbia. Each slugger is off to a scorching start, with Shelnut slashing .333/.517/.667 and Shelton at .316/.533/.684. Shelton and Shelnut sport the second and third-highest OPS marks on the team behind Caglianone, respectively.
TYBO TANKS
Despite missing the season opener due to injury, outfielder Ty Evans<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/ty-evans/16368> has collected hits in each of Florida's last five games. The junior is slashing .333/.479/.667 with one home run, one triple, one double, eight RBI and four runs in 18 at bats.
PEN'T UP ENERGY
The experienced bullpen duo of right-handed pitchers Ryan Slater<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/ryan-slater/16377> and Brandon Neely<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/brandon-neely/16373> has been nearly untouchable to open the season. Slater has allowed one run in 6 2/3 innings for a 1.35 ERA, striking out 10 and walking two while maintaining a .208 BAA. As for Neely, the All-American closer has yet to allow a baserunner across 2 1/3 innings. He has retired all seven batters he has faced, fanning five of them.
YEAR TO REMEMBER
The 2023 Gators finished the season as the NCAA Runner-Up while winning a program-record 54 games and capturing the team's 16th SEC Regular-Season Championship. In making the program's 13th MCWS appearance including the eighth under O'Sullivan, the Gators claimed their 15th NCAA Regional Title and posted 50 victories for the seventh time ever. In the process, the Gators set single-season program records in home runs (145), pitching strikeouts (725), strikeouts per nine innings (10.6) and offensive hit-by-pitches (90).
2023 STANDOUTS
Seven different Gators collected All-American honors in 2023 including two unanimous first team selections in outfielder Wyatt Langford<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/wyatt-langford/15497> and Caglianone. That is on top of Florida's league-high seven All-SEC selections. Of those seven All-Americans, four are back in Orange & Blue including Caglianone, Neely (second team), Cade Kurland<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/cade-kurland/16372> (freshman team) and left-hander Cade Fisher<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/cade-fisher/16369> (freshman team). Florida also saw O'Sullivan honored as the ABCA Southeast Region Coach of the Year and Caglianone as the ABCA National Position Player of the Year.
PARKING/SHUTTLES
Fans are encouraged to park at the Fifield and IFAS lots during the weekend. An increased number of shuttles will be available for transportation to the ballpark each day.
Click HERE<https://floridagators.com/documents/2024/2/14/2024_BB_Parking_Map_copy.pdf> for a Parking map.
* General Parking is available in the west Condron Family Ballpark baseball lot and the Fifield parking lot located directly across Hull Road.
* Disabled parking is available on a first-come, first-serve basis in the Condron Family Ballpark west lot with a valid Disabled Placard.
* Fans can follow this link<http://floridagators.com/EventParking> to an interactive parking map.
* RV Parking is available in the Fifield Flat lot. Reserved RV parking is not available for Florida baseball games. All motor home parking is on a first come, first-served basis.
* On-board generators are permitted, however exterior or pull-along generators are prohibited at all times. For safety reasons, all motor homes/RVs are required to utilize exhaust extensions or "smoke stacks" to channel exhaust fumes to the top of the motor home/RV.
* Overnight stays are only allowed on weekend series in the Fifield Flat lot.
* Do Not Park Illegally
* Park in designated parking spots (Do not park on grass or in No Parking Zones).
* Vehicles are subject to towing if they block streets, sidewalks, service drives, or fire lanes, or if illegally parked in a disabled space.
TRAFFIC PATTERNS ON GAME DAY
Those visiting Condron Family Ballpark on game day should be aware of updated traffic patterns surrounding the ballpark. Fans are advised to utilize Ballpark Way, which will serve as a connecting route to the ballpark from Archer Road. For departures, a postgame traffic flow pattern guide can be found here.<https://floridagators.com/common/co...s/2022/4/22/BB_Post_Game_Traffic_20220421.png>
MOBILE TICKETING & FLORIDA GATORS APP
As a reminder, mobile ticketing is required. There will be two ways to access your tickets:
1) through the Florida Gators app<http://s1445136311.t.en25.com/e/er?...8773d47758819914b4936bd42&elqaid=3046&elqat=1> from your mobile device or
2) through FloridaGators.com/myaccount<http://s1445136311.t.en25.com/e/er?...8773d47758819914b4936bd42&elqaid=3046&elqat=1>. Fans will also be able to transfer or donate their tickets easily within the app or online.
TICKET INFORMATION
Season tickets are currently on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online<https://floridagators.com/sports/2015/12/10/_tickets_baseball_.aspx> or by contacting the Gator Ticket Office at (352) 375-4683. Season ticket prices and availability can be accessed directly here.<https://am.ticketmaster.com/gators/en/virtual-venue/QlMyNA==>
Tickets are currently on sale for the 2024 season, including both season tickets and single-game options. Tickets can be purchased online<https://floridagators.com/sports/2015/12/10/_tickets_baseball_.aspx> or by contacting the Gator Ticket Office at (352) 375-4683. Season ticket prices and availability can be accessed directly here<https://am.ticketmaster.com/gators/en/virtual-venue/QlMyNA==> while single-game tickets<https://www.ticketmaster.com/florida-gators-baseball-tickets/artist/1294070> as well as On-Deck Flex Passes<https://floridagators.com/sports/2021/12/10/baseball-flex-pass.aspx> are currently on sale now.
ON DECK
Florida hits the road this upcoming weekend for a three-game series at in-state rival Miami. Game one is set for Friday at 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. Game two airs on ACC Network on Saturday at 3 p.m. while the finale begins on Sunday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.
