No. 4 Florida Shifts Focus to UCF

Florida has won 21 of its last 24 regular-season, non-conference contests.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The fourth-ranked Florida Gators open up a nine-game homestand with a midweek matchup against Central Florida on Wednesday.
First pitch for the Gators' bout with UCF is scheduled for 6 p.m. on SEC Network+.
The Gators have not played UCF since Feb. 27, 2019 (L, 12-9), but hold a significant advantage in the series at 28-20. Florida is 11-7 against the Knights including 8-3 at home under head coach Kevin O'Sullivan<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/coaches/kevin-o-sullivan/1752>. Despite having lost two-straight vs. UCF at home, the Gators have won six of the last eight contests in Gainesville and eight of 13 overall.
Pitching Matchups
Wednesday | 6 ET (SECN+)
UCF RHP Cade Boxrucker (1-0, 5.14 ERA)
Florida RHP Luke McNeillie<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/luke-mcneillie/16629> (1-1, 15.19 ERA)
Links WATCH<https://www.espn.com/watch/player?id=8734414b-ca03-4479-ba36-92813c909c72> | LISTEN<https://floridagators.com/showcase?Live=5351>
Florida remained at No. 4 in the D1Baseball Top 25 this week. The Gators are a consensus top-six team nationally, coming in at No. 6 per Baseball America and Perfect Game.
MIDWEEK SCOUTING REPORT
UCF has played to an 8-1 record thus far and is slashing .276/.382/.403 as a team. The Knights are a well-polished defensive unit, as evidenced by a .984 fielding percentage.
LAST TIME OUT
The Gators are coming off yet another successful trip to Coral Gables (W 7-3, L 10-6, W 8-4), having secured their ninth series win in the last 10 against the Canes. Under O'Sullivan, Florida is 42-18 vs. Miami featuring an 18-9 road mark. Florida was led offensively by first baseman Jac Caglianone<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/jac-caglianone/16365> (7-for-14, 2 HR), outfielder Ty Evans<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/ty-evans/16368> (4-for-12, HR, 3 R), outfielder/infielder Tyler Shelnut<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/tyler-shelnut/16376> (3-for-10, 1 HR, 2 2B, 4 R, 3 RBI) and infielder Colby Shelton<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/colby-shelton/16639> (3-for-13, 2 HR, 5 RBI).
NON-CON DOMINANCE
After the series win over Miami, Florida has now claimed 21 of its last 24 regular season non-conference games. Dating back to 2023, the Gators are 30-6 in regular-season, non-con action.
MIDWEEK MAGIC
Dating back to last season, Florida has won 12 of its last 13 midweek games.
MOUND MILESTONES
Florida has struck out double-digit batters in 10 of 11 games and enters Tuesday ranking fourth nationally in strikeouts per nine (12.8).
BLUE SHELS
Ranking second and third on the team in hitting, respectively, Shelnut and Shelton are off to hot starts. Shelton's five homers and 15 runs pace the team, as the first-year Gator is slashing .325/.473/.750 while starting all 11 games at shortstop. Shelnut's four home runs are tied for second on the roster while his 15 RBI lead the squad. He holds a .333/.447/.744 batting line on four doubles, 11 runs and two steals.
TRUE FRESHMAN FIREPOWER
Florida true freshman hurlers are off to an unprecedented start this season. The quartet of right-hander Alex Philpott<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/alex-philpott/16632>, lefty Robert Satin<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/robert-satin/16637>, righty Grayson Smith<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/grayson-smith/16640> and right-hander Reilly Witmer<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/reilly-witmer/16635> has combined to go 4-0 with 21 1/3 scoreless innings. They wield twice as many strikeouts (24) as walks (12) and have allowed just 10 hits.
THE CAGLIANONE FILE
Caglianone is fresh off SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week honors. He threw six shutout innings to earn the decisive game-three victory vs. Miami, striking out a career-high 11 batters while allowing just three hits and two walks. At the plate, he went 3-for-5 with a solo home run after also blasting a homer in game one of the series. He hit .417/.440/.792 last week to move his season line to .478/.564/.761, leading UF in every triple slash category as well as hits (22) and OPS (1.325).
CAGS AND EVANS STREAKING
Caglianone carries a season-opening, 11-game hitting streak into Tuesday's contest, featuring multiple knocks in seven games. Although he missed the opener due to injury, Evans has hit safely in all 10 games he has played. Shelton has reached base in 11-consecutive games to begin the year while infielder Dale Thomas<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/dale-thomas/16378> has reached safely in 10 in a row.
THIS PHILLY AIN'T CHICKEN
Philpott has opened his career with 9 2/3 scoreless innings and a .152 batting average against. He has made four appearances, leading the team with two wins and wielding an 11.2 K/9.
McNEILLIE'S MIDWEEK
Milton, Ga. native Luke McNeillie<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/luke-mcneillie/16629> will make his second-career start on Tuesday vs. FAU. Despite struggling in his first start at Stetson last week, McNeillie picked up the win with 2 2/3 scoreless relief innings on three hits and one strikeout in his career debut on Feb. 24 vs. Columbia. As a senior at Milton HS, McNeillie was named All-Region 6-7A First Team and the Milton High School Pitcher of the Year.
SLATER-AID
Star reliever Ryan Slater<https://floridagators.com/sports/baseball/roster/ryan-slater/16377> paces qualified UF pitchers with a 2.40 ERA and .140 batting average against through a team-high six appearances spanning 15 innings. The right-hander has struck out 17 batters against five walks and has not allowed a home run yet this season.
TYME BOMBS
Sitting fourth on the team in batting (.324) and slugging (.649), Evans has picked up where he left off last season after setting the College World Series record with five home runs. Evans already has three home runs, one triple, one double, 11 RBI and nine runs this season across his first 37 at bats.
PARKING/SHUTTLES
Fans are encouraged to park at the Fifield and IFAS lots during the weekend. An increased number of shuttles will be available for transportation to the ballpark each day.
Click HERE<https://floridagators.com/documents/2024/2/14/2024_BB_Parking_Map_copy.pdf> for a Parking map.
* General Parking is available in the west Condron Family Ballpark baseball lot and the Fifield parking lot located directly across Hull Road.
* Disabled parking is available on a first-come, first-serve basis in the Condron Family Ballpark west lot with a valid Disabled Placard.
* Fans can follow this link<http://floridagators.com/EventParking> to an interactive parking map.
* RV Parking is available in the Fifield Flat lot. Reserved RV parking is not available for Florida baseball games. All motor home parking is on a first come, first-served basis.
* On-board generators are permitted, however exterior or pull-along generators are prohibited at all times. For safety reasons, all motor homes/RVs are required to utilize exhaust extensions or "smoke stacks" to channel exhaust fumes to the top of the motor home/RV.
* Overnight stays are only allowed on weekend series in the Fifield Flat lot.
* Do Not Park Illegally
* Park in designated parking spots (Do not park on grass or in No Parking Zones).
* Vehicles are subject to towing if they block streets, sidewalks, service drives, or fire lanes, or if illegally parked in a disabled space.
TRAFFIC PATTERNS ON GAME DAY
Those visiting Condron Family Ballpark on game day should be aware of updated traffic patterns surrounding the ballpark. Fans are advised to utilize Ballpark Way, which will serve as a connecting route to the ballpark from Archer Road. For departures, a postgame traffic flow pattern guide can be found here.<https://floridagators.com/common/co...s/2022/4/22/BB_Post_Game_Traffic_20220421.png>
MOBILE TICKETING & FLORIDA GATORS APP
As a reminder, mobile ticketing is required. There will be two ways to access your tickets:
1) through the Florida Gators app<http://s1445136311.t.en25.com/e/er?...8773d47758819914b4936bd42&elqaid=3046&elqat=1> from your mobile device or
2) through FloridaGators.com/myaccount<http://s1445136311.t.en25.com/e/er?...8773d47758819914b4936bd42&elqaid=3046&elqat=1>. Fans will also be able to transfer or donate their tickets easily within the app or online.
TICKET INFORMATION
Season tickets are currently on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online<https://floridagators.com/sports/2015/12/10/_tickets_baseball_.aspx> or by contacting the Gator Ticket Office at (352) 375-4683. Season ticket prices and availability can be accessed directly here.<https://am.ticketmaster.com/gators/en/virtual-venue/QlMyNA==>
Tickets are currently on sale for the 2024 season, including both season tickets and single-game options. Tickets can be purchased online<https://floridagators.com/sports/2015/12/10/_tickets_baseball_.aspx> or by contacting the Gator Ticket Office at (352) 375-4683. Season ticket prices and availability can be accessed directly here<https://am.ticketmaster.com/gators/en/virtual-venue/QlMyNA==> while single-game tickets<https://www.ticketmaster.com/florida-gators-baseball-tickets/artist/1294070> as well as On-Deck Flex Passes<https://floridagators.com/sports/2021/12/10/baseball-flex-pass.aspx> are currently on sale now.
ON DECK
Florida welcomes St. Mary's to Condron Family Ballpark for a three-game series spanning from Friday through Sunday. All three games stream on SEC Network+.
