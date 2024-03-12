No. 13 Florida Attempts Late Rally but No. 11 Alabama Avoids Sweep

The Gators brought the go-ahead run to the plate in the top of the seventh inning, but the Crimson Tide escaped to avoid being swept for the first time in nearly 20 years.





TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - The 13th-ranked Florida softball team fell, 3-0, to No. 11 Alabama in the series finale Monday night at Rhoads Stadium.





The Gators (21-4, 2-1 SEC) and the Crimson Tide (20-4, 1-2 SEC) battled it out in the primetime Southeastern Conference matchup of the week. UF tallied five hits and brought the go-ahead run to the plate in the top of the seventh inning, but UA escaped to avoid being swept at home for the first time in nearly 20 years.





Alabama took the lead for the first time of the series in the bottom of the first inning of the game. Jenna Johnson picked up the first hit on a leadoff single to right field, but freshman Keagan Rothrock (9-3) forced a popup to Mia Williams at second for the first out in the next at-bat.





However, UA was able to strike back-to-back singles in the next two at-bats from Abby Duchscherer sending a shot through the left side and Marlie Giles drove in Johnson on a single up the middle.





UF was up against Kayla Beaver (8-1) for the second time of the series and Beaver was able to hold the Gators batters off the bases until Kendra Falby was able to notch an infield single in the top of the fourth inning. Jocelyn Erickson also notched a single in the frame to extend her hit-streak out to five games, but Beaver was able to escape the inning without any damage thanks to a timely double play.





The Crimson Tide extended their lead out to 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning with a leadoff home run to left center by Bailey Dowling.





Alabama extended its lead out to 3-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning after a leadoff single deep into the hole between short and third, which the runner was then advanced into scoring position on a SAC bunt down the third base line. Kenleigh Cahalan plated the runner on a single to center, but a misplay on the hop allowed the runner to advance home.





Florida attempted to mount a rally in the top of the seventh inning and brought the tying run to the plate in two different occasions. Erickson ripped her second hit of the game with a slicing shot to center field, which was then followed by a single by Ava Brown through the right side that put a pair of runners on with no outs.





Alabama managed to turn a double play in the next at-bat, but Erickson made her way to third to put a runner 60-feet from home play. In the next two plate appearances, UF was able to load the bases with back-to-back walks drawn by Korbe Otis and Cassidy McLellan that brought the go-ahead run to the plate. Beaver however was able to escape the jam and end the inning with a strikeout.





Next up for the Gators is a midweek contest against Stetson which is slated for a 6 p.m. ET start at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.





