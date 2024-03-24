No. 10 Gators Secure Series Against No. 23 Kentucky

Florida set a new program record for run-rule victories in the win against the Wildcats.



GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The No. 10 Florida softball program secured its program record 23rd run-rule of the season with a, 9-1 (6 inning), victory over No. 23 Kentucky this afternoon at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. It's the second consecutive run-rule of UK as UF clinched the series 2-0.



The Gators (28, 4-1 SEC) and the Wildcats (20-10, 0-5 SEC) clashed in game two of the series with the Orange & Blue fighting back from being down 1-0 in the in the top of the first inning of play.



Kentucky struck for their lone run after a leadoff walk and hit-by-pitch drawn by Rylea Smith and Erin Coffel respectively issued by freshman right hander Ava Brown (12-1, 2-0 SEC). Brown's only hit allowed came from the very next batter Ally Hutchins, who drove home Smith via an RBI single up the middle. From then on however, Brown wouldn't allow any more hits and only four more batters reached base via a pair of walks and two hit-by-pitches.



UK's lead did not last long as UF's high-powered offense struck for three runs in the home half of the first frame. Kendra Falby and Skylar Wallace notched back-to-back walks, which set the table for an RBI double ripped by Jocelyn Erickson that scored Falby. Korbe Otis loaded the bases for the first time on a five-pitch walk and Katie Kistler gave the Gators the lead, 2-1, with her RBI single up the middle off Kentucky starter Stephanie Schoonover (10-5). Reagan Walsh earned the first of her four RBI when she plated Erickson on a SAC fly to left field that gave UF a 3-1 lead.



Florida struck for three more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to extend its lead out to 6-1. Mia Williams smashed her second home run in as many games with a leadoff blast over the center field wall. With the lineup turned over back to the top of the order, Falby record a single through the left side, which was followed by a one-out single to center field. Otis loaded the base with a four-walk, which set the table for a pair of RBI bases loaded walks drawn by Walsh and Brown.



The Gators secured the run-rule victory in the bottom of the sixth inning with a pair of home runs. Kistler led off the frame with a single to right field, which set the table for Walsh's 12th home run of the season. The Redondo Beach, Calif. native drilled the 0-2 offering off the top of the monstrous scoreboard in left center.



Pinch-hitter Baylee Goddard put the game away with a one out game winning solo home run that bounced off the top of the pitching lab in left field.



The series finale between the Gators and the Wildcats is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN2.





Notables:



* Florida earned its 23rd run-rule victory of the season, which breaks the former program record for run-rules set in 2009 and tied in 2011.



* It's only the third time in program history that the Gators have posted at least 22 run-rule wins in a season.



* 23 - 2024



* 22 - 2009



* 22 - 2011



* Kendra Falby is currently riding a season-long nine game hitting streak.



* Reagan Walsh is on a four-game hit streak, along with Katie Kistler and Mia Williams who are both on three-game hit streaks.



* Jocelyn Erickson is on a season-long 12 game reached base safely streak, followed by a pair of nine-game streaks by Korbe Otis and Kendra Falby. Skylar Wallace and Katie Kistler on seven game streaks.