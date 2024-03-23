No. 10 Gators Impressive in Run-Rule Victory Over No. 23 Kentucky

Florida scored 10 or more runs for the 18th time this season in series opener against Wildcats.



GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The 10th-ranked Florida softball program claimed the series opener, 10-2 (5 innings), over No. 23 Kentucky on a rainy Friday evening at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. Juniors Reagan Walsh and Korbe Otis were responsible for eight RBI in the effort as each drove in four RBI a piece.



The Gators (27-4, 3-1 SEC) used a big bottom of the third inning that gave the Orange & Blue back the lead over the Wildcats (20-9, 0-4 SEC). UF struck for nine runs in the frame to regain the lead after falling behind 2-1 in the top of the inning.



Starting the game in the circle was freshman Keagan Rothrock (13-3, 2-1 SEC) who set the tone on the cloudy and rainy afternoon. The Whiteland, Ind., native struck out the side in the top of the first inning, which is the seventh time already that she achieved the feat.



Florida started the scoring in the home half of the first and took and initial 1-0 lead over Kentucky. Skylar Wallace ripped a one-out double over the right fielder's head and off the top of the wall to put UF's first runner in scoring position. Later on, with two outs, Otis fought through a 10-pitch at-bat and scored Wallace via an RBI single up the middle of UK starting pitcher Jaden Vickers (5-3).



After a scoreless second inning by both squads, Kentucky took their first lead of the game, 2-1, in the top of the third inning. Rain began to pour at KSP Stadium at the opening of the inning which aided UK's offense as a single and a walk was followed up by an infield single where the throw went wild and allowed the runner at third to score. The Wildcats scored an addition unearned run later in the frame on an RBI single through the left side before Rothrock was able to notch back-to- to shut down the rally.



The Gators responded and immediately regained the lead, 10-2, after a 38-minute bottom of the third. Wallace led off the inning with a single up the middle, which was followed by a seven-pitch walk drawn by Erickson. Otis drove in Wallace once again on an RBI single right back up the middle to tie the game 2-2.



Katie Kistler loaded the bases for the first time after she drew a seven-pitch walk and Walsh clobbered the clubs second grand slam of the season in as many games with blast over the left center field wall. After a popup was recorded as the first out, freshmen Ariel Kowalewski and Mia Williams went back-to-back home runs to right center and left center field respectively.



Otis concluded the scoring later in the frame when ripped a two-RBI single through the left side that scored both Kendra Falby and Wallace.



The Gators and the Wildcats return to KSP Stadium tomorrow for game two of the series. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. ET and will air on SEC Network+.



Notables:



* Florida earned its 22nd run-rule victory of the season, which ties the program record for run-rules set in 2009 and tied in 2011.



* It's only the fourth time in program history that the Gators have posted at least 22 run-rule wins in a season.



* 22 - 2009



* 22 - 2011



* 22 - 2024



* The Gators 10 runs against the Wildcats gives the program 18 games where they have scored 10 or more runs this season.



* Reagan Walsh hit her first grand slam of the season with a shot over the right center field wall in the second inning.



* It's also the second grand slam of the season for the Gators as a team as it follows up the first grand slam of the year that was hit by Wallace against FGCU this past Wednesday.