Amy Hass Named UF Deputy Athletic Director and Chip Howard Elevated to Chief Operating Officer







GAINESVILLE, Fla. - University of Florida General Counsel and Vice President Amy Hass has been named Deputy Athletic Director/Senior Women's Administrator at the University of Florida, UF Athletics Director Scott Stricklin announced.







Hass joins the Gator staff after the departure of long-time administrator Lynda Tealer, who left Gainesville for a senior management position with the NCAA in May.







"We are excited to welcome Amy to the Gators Athletics leadership team," Stricklin said. "Amy brings a unique professional background combined with experience as a collegiate student athlete. Her legal expertise, along with her understanding of government and campus relations are just a few of her skills that will be invaluable as college athletics continues to evolve. She will champion our athletes, staff, coaches and fans in a way that will continue to position our program to be among the nation's best."







Hass will have oversight of Human Resources, Legal Affairs, Title IX Compliance, Student Health, Student Academic Services and the softball program.







"It is a dream come true to join the Gator Athletic Department," said Hass. "Having grown up cheering on the Gators and working alongside UF athletics over the last 18 years, I've always had a special place in my heart for this program. I'm grateful to Scott for believing in my capabilities and honored that I will get to work every day with coaches, staff and student athletes in the premier athletic department in the country.







"I also extend my deepest gratitude to our President and UF Board of Trustees for their unwavering support and confidence throughout my tenure as General Counsel and for their selfless dedication to this university. And, to my colleagues in the cabinet and on our legal team, your support, wisdom, and camaraderie have been invaluable to me, both professionally and personally. It is a privilege to work with each of you."







The former collegiate soccer player from Furman, Hass has served as Vice President and General Counsel for the University of Florida since 2017 and has been a member of the General Counsel's office since 2006.







In addition to the hiring of Hass, Stricklin has also announced that Deputy Athletic Director Chip Howard has been named Chief Operating Officer of the department. Howard, a 35 year-veteran of the UAA, will work closely with Stricklin with oversight of all internal units.







Also, both Lindsey Thomas and Dave Werner have been promoted to Senior Associate Athletic Directors. In addition to Thomas' current oversight of Operations, Facilities and Lacrosse sport administrator, she will now also be responsible for Championships, Concessions, and Volleyball sport administrator. Thomas has been with the UAA since 2007.







Werner, a long-time athletic trainer and trusted advisor to several coaches during his 30-year tenure for the Gators, will be transitioning into the role of Sport Supervisor for Men's Basketball. He will continue to team up with Stacy Higgins on overseeing the Sports Health program for the athletic program.







Senior Associate Athletic Director Mike Spiegler, who has administrative oversight of Bostick Golf Course, Aviation, Equipment Staff, Gator Sport Shop along with both golf, swimming and diving programs, will now also oversee both Gator Boosters and Information Technology within the department.







Also, Howard, Thomas, Werner and Spiegler will join several other existing senior members - Kim Green, Jeff Guin, Nicole Jones, Steve McClain, Jamie McCloskey, and Melissa Stuckey - in a newly formed Leadership Team that will meet regularly to direct the UAA's administrative strategies.