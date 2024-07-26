Other than the Gators he has big-time attention from teams such as Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri, North Carolina, and Kansas. He also told me he would like to announce the Summer before his Senior year. His parents will help him make the final choice. His Big Three (Factors) include Relationships, Campus, and Opportunities. He thought the staff was overall very nice and very welcoming. He told me he is a very shifty back who can lay the boom whenever he wants. He said he is an all-purpose back who can catch and run routes. He also says he is a great person in the community, likes to workout and be around the game of football.