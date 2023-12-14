ADVERTISEMENT

MLB Pipeline Ranks Gators Duo Inside Top-100 Draft Prospects

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Nov 5, 2021
Jac Caglianone (No. 5) and Colby Shelton (No. 72) were tabbed among the top 75.


GAINESVILLE, Fla. – University of Florida baseball standouts Jac Caglianone and Colby Shelton were listed among the top overall prospects for the 2024 MLB Draft, as announced by MLB Pipeline on Wednesday night as part of the publication's annual top 100.


The two-way playing Caglianone is listed as the No. 5 prospect for the draft, following West Virginia's JJ Wetherholt, Wake Forest's Nick Kurt, Oregon State's Travis Bazzana and Georgia's Charlie Condon. Meanwhile, Shelton's name can be found at No. 72 overall. Just last month, Caglianone and Shelton were ranked by Baseball America as the No. 4 and No. 63 draft prospects, respectfully.


No. 5 – Jac Caglianone, LHP/1B
No. 72 – Colby Shelton, INF


A Tampa, Fla. native, Caglianone swatted an NCAA-leading and program-record 33 homers as a sophomore last season while finishing with a .323/.389/.738 slash line. Caglianone also set the team record with 90 RBI and was the lone Gators player to play in and start all 71 games as Florida made a deep run to the College World Series Finals. The southpaw also delivered a 7-4 record, 4.34 ERA, .190 batting average against and 87 strikeouts across 18 starts spanning 74 2/3 frames.


Coming to the Orange & Blue from Alabama this past offseason, Shelton figures to make an immediate impact in Gainesville after a Freshman All-American 2023 campaign that saw him bat .300/.419/.729 with 25 long balls. Shelton led the Crimson tide in homers, slugging and OPS (1.148) while also adding 10 doubles, 51 RBI and 49 runs scored. He is capable of handing both third base and shortstop, projecting as the Gators' opening day starter at the latter spot.


The Gators open up the 2024 campaign with a three-game series against St. John's spanning from Friday, Feb. 16 through Sunday, Feb. 18 at Condron Family Ballpark.
 
