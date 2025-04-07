Bobby Boser and Colby Shelton hit back-to-back home runs in the loss.





GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida was defeated by a final score of 11-3 in game three against No. 23 Vanderbilt at Condron Family Ballpark on Sunday afternoon.



The Gators (20-14, 1-11 SEC) and Commodores (24-8, 7-5 SEC) each tallied one hit but were held scoreless in the first. Vanderbilt opened a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning, as Jonathan Vastine singled home Brodie Johnston with two outs.



Gators starter Alex Philpott blanked the Dores in the third to complete three frames with just one run allowed. Hayden Yostthen led off the home half with single and swiped second, with Justin Nadeau moving him over on a groundout to the pitcher up the first-base line. Bobby Boser cashed in, stroking an RBI single to left to tie the ballgame at one run apiece.



The first-three hitters reached for Vanderbilt in the fourth, prompting Philpott's exit from the game. The Commodores added three runs to take a 4-1 advantage before the end of the frame, featuring an RBI single from Colin Barczi and sacrifice flies by Vastine and Rustan Rigdon.



Right-hander Caden McDonald retired the side in order for the Gators in the fifth, allowing the Gators to creep closer in the bottom of the inning. Boser and Colby Sheltonquickly blasted back-to-back jacks to bring Florida within one at 4-3.



McDonald chucked another clean frame in the sixth to reach nine-straight outs against the Vandy order prior to his removal. The Commodores took advantage of McDonald's departure, striking for two runs as one came in on a 6-4-3 double play and the other on a balk which advanced Ridgon home.



Trailing 6-3, the Gators escaped a bases-loaded jam in the eighth as righty Billy Barlow induced a pair of groundouts followed by an inning-ending foul-out to Boser. Vanderbilt later secured insurance runs in the ninth, beginning with a solo home run to right-center by Riley Nelson and RBI single off the bat of Barczi. Ridgon then swatted a three-run shot to right-center, which brought the score to its final tally of 11-3.



Commodores reliever Matthew Shorey (2-0) earned the victory, throwing 1 1/3 frames with one run allowed on two hits. Vanderbilt right-handed pitcher Tommy O'Rourke notched his second save in the effort.



Philpott (0-3) was saddled with the loss and allowing four earned runs in three-plus innings. The sophomore right-hander finished with four hits allowed, two walks and two strikeouts.



Vandy starter Brennan Seiber did not factor into the decision. He pitched two scoreless frames on one hit, two walks and zero strikeouts.



NOTABLES



* Yost stole his team-leading ninth base of the season.



* Boser increased his team-leading RBI total to 37, finishing 3-for-4 with one home run and two RBI.



* Boser and Shelton bashed back-to-back homers in the sixth.



* It marked Boser's team-high 11th home run and Shelton's sixth.



* It also represented UF's first set of back-to-back home runs since Shelton and Luke Heyman accomplished the feat vs. Nebraska on June 2, 2024.



* Shelton has reached safely in 33 of 34 contests this season.



* Shelton produced his team-high 17th multi-hit game.



* McDonald retired all nine batters he faced.



* Boser has reached base safely in 14-straight games.



* Florida is now 148-85-1 all-time against Vanderbilt including 84-27 at home.



* The Gators are 35-27 overall and 19-12 in Gainesville in the series under Head Coach Kevin O'Sullivan



* Florida was swept at home by Vanderbilt for the first time.



* Sunday 's official attendance was 5,546.



FROM HEAD COACH KEVIN O'SULLIVAN

On the outcome of the game…

"It's really hard to watch. Didn't deliver. Swung at some pitches out of the zone. One instance, we hit a ball sideways, late on a fastball, we chased a breaking ball in the dirt all in the same at bat. Obviously, it was not good. Not good at all."



On not being able to finish innings on the mound…

"We've talked about it. There're certain points in a game you gotta rise up and you gotta make pitches. That's part of it. Just like in the fourth inning. We go out and score a run in the bottom of the third, turn around and then give up a leadoff single. Big deal. Then we walk the next guy. Now we've got first and second. Then, they're trying to give us an out on the bunt. We throw the ball. We call the fastball away and we throw it in, then we hit the batter. Now, we have bases loaded and nobody out right after we score. It's been the same old story all year about giving up rebound runs. So, we have to go to the pen in the fourth instead of getting five innings out of our starter. Credit Vandy. They battled all weekend long and they beat us, bottom line. But we certainly didn't help ourselves."



On McDonald's strong outing...

"Yeah, he threw strikes. Threw the ball across the plate. He went into a difficult situation, obviously, but he was one of the bright spots today."



UP NEXT

The Gators host Florida State at Condron Family Ballpark on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN2.