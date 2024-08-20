Arena Pass and Mini Plan ticket options now available for 2024-25



GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s 2024-25 men’s basketball conference schedule was unveiled on Tuesday by the Southeastern Conference.



The Gators’ conference opener will be a visit to Kentucky on Jan. 4, with the home opener to follow against Tennessee on Jan. 7 or 8. The Gators will host both SEC newcomers, Texas and Oklahoma, as the league enters its first season with 16 teams.



Under the SEC scheduling format beginning this season, Florida has permanent home-and-home series with Georgia and South Carolina plus one rotating home-and-home, Tennessee in 2024-25. The remaining opponents are split between home and away.



Florida’s nonconference slate includes Virginia at home for the SEC-ACC Challenge, a road contest at Florida State, premier neutral-site matchups vs. Arizona State in Atlanta and North Carolina in Charlotte, and the ESPN Events Invitational over Thanksgiving.



UF enters Year 3 under head coach Todd Golden coming off a 24-win season in 2023-24, the team’s most since 2016-17, and a return to the NCAA Tournament. Florida also made a run to the SEC Tournament championship game for the first time since 2014.



Midweek date assignments, game times and television information will be announced at a later date.







2024-25 Men’s Basketball SEC Schedule

Date



Day



Opponent



Jan. 4



Saturday



at Kentucky



Jan. 7/8



T/W



TENNESEE



Jan. 11



Saturday



at Arkansas



Jan. 14/15



T/W



MISSOURI



Jan. 18



Saturday



TEXAS



Jan. 21/22



T/W



at South Carolina



Jan. 25



Saturday



GEORGIA



Feb. 1



Saturday



at Tennessee



Feb. 4/5



T/W



VANDERBILT



Feb. 8



Saturday



at Auburn



Feb. 11/12



T/W



at Mississippi State



Feb. 15



Saturday



SOUTH CAROLINA



Feb. 18/19



T/W



OKLAHOMA



Feb. 22



Saturday



at LSU



F. 25/26



T/W



at Georgia



March 1



Saturday



TEXAS A&M



March 4/5



T/W



at Alabama



March 8



Saturday



OLE MISS



March 12-16



SEC Tournament