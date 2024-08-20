ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball Men’s Basketball SEC Schedule Unveiled

Arena Pass and Mini Plan ticket options now available for 2024-25

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s 2024-25 men’s basketball conference schedule was unveiled on Tuesday by the Southeastern Conference.

The Gators’ conference opener will be a visit to Kentucky on Jan. 4, with the home opener to follow against Tennessee on Jan. 7 or 8. The Gators will host both SEC newcomers, Texas and Oklahoma, as the league enters its first season with 16 teams.

Under the SEC scheduling format beginning this season, Florida has permanent home-and-home series with Georgia and South Carolina plus one rotating home-and-home, Tennessee in 2024-25. The remaining opponents are split between home and away.

Florida’s nonconference slate includes Virginia at home for the SEC-ACC Challenge, a road contest at Florida State, premier neutral-site matchups vs. Arizona State in Atlanta and North Carolina in Charlotte, and the ESPN Events Invitational over Thanksgiving.

UF enters Year 3 under head coach Todd Golden coming off a 24-win season in 2023-24, the team’s most since 2016-17, and a return to the NCAA Tournament. Florida also made a run to the SEC Tournament championship game for the first time since 2014.

Midweek date assignments, game times and television information will be announced at a later date.



2024-25 Men’s Basketball SEC Schedule
Date

Day

Opponent

Jan. 4

Saturday

at Kentucky

Jan. 7/8

T/W

TENNESEE

Jan. 11

Saturday

at Arkansas

Jan. 14/15

T/W

MISSOURI

Jan. 18

Saturday

TEXAS

Jan. 21/22

T/W

at South Carolina

Jan. 25

Saturday

GEORGIA

Feb. 1

Saturday

at Tennessee

Feb. 4/5

T/W

VANDERBILT

Feb. 8

Saturday

at Auburn

Feb. 11/12

T/W

at Mississippi State

Feb. 15

Saturday

SOUTH CAROLINA

Feb. 18/19

T/W

OKLAHOMA

Feb. 22

Saturday

at LSU

F. 25/26

T/W

at Georgia

March 1

Saturday

TEXAS A&M

March 4/5

T/W

at Alabama

March 8

Saturday

OLE MISS

March 12-16

SEC Tournament
 
