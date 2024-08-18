Sorry it took so long. We left scrimmage straight to Little Red Shoes and I’ve nursed a hangover all day.



Offense- did some nice things. Couple touchdowns by the backs (Baugh with a beauty from 25 out), QBs seemed to be a little off with their timing early but it got pretty good by 1/2. DJ does some special things but then misses a throw (not ever sure if it was a bad throw or maybe the WR ran the wrong route) but you see his talent. Tre is Tre, caught a 8 yard out and turned it into a big play. Chem & KJack are so consistent. Badger & Burke could make us pretty damn hard to slow down. OL played a ton of different players, run blocking looked really good. They seem to struggle a hair on blitz and stunts, that may be lack of communication from all the switching. DL is dominant, so many bodies and the 2s aren’t just depth, they can play. Particularly the edge, guys like TJ (might be all SEC) LJ Gumbs BT Justus makes it’s easy to send fresh bodies all day. Cam (unstoppable again) Dez Caleb are playing with energy. LBs are mature, solid tacklers and very disciplined in their gaps. DBs- Will has made them better (and I’m a C-Ray guy) but something is different. Even when they make a bad play (penalty or reception), the energy and physicality is there. I’m not sure there was a busted coverage that I saw. Maybe a WR sat down in a gap but nothing over the top. Asa Turner will be a fan favorite, he’s a physical presence with a high IQ. I think by the end of the year we will agree that he was the best portal pickup.



Concerns- just wanna see the 5 OL starters rep more together but I know we need 8 getting PT for depth. More importantly, just to win early so we have that undeniable confidence knowing that we can, the team is talented. Overall, the defense won the scrimmage