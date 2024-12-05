Kids on playoff teams, or any bowl team playing after Dec 23rd, have 5 additional days after their game.

I am not sure if transfers can be officially hosted during this time

Jan 1st through the 5th (Wednesday through Sunday) is a designated quiet period for mid year transfers who intend to enroll in January .

College Football playoffs Dates:

Fiesta Bowl: Dec. 31st

Peach Bowl: Jan. 1st

Rose Bowl: Jan. 1st

Sugar Bowl: Jan. 1st

Orange Bowl: Jan 9th

Cotton Bowl: Jan 10th

UF dates

...Over the next 2 months and how it relates to portal additions. Our bowl game (whichever it is) will afford us 15 more practice dates over the next 4 weeks or so, so mix that into a busy month.(Sunday) is a dead period. As we all know the portal "opens" on Dec 9th for most kids.- portal is open.is a quiet period, meaning official visits (2025 class "leftovers") and unofficial visits (2026+ classes) are allowedbegins another dead period, except:is a dead period.(Semifinals)(CFP National Championship)Now through Jan 9th: Advanced registration for spring semester 2025.Jan 10th: Regular registration.Jan 13th: Classes beginJan 13-17th: Late registration and drop/addWhile players who wish to leave schools in the semifinals can make it in that late registration week, usually these things require a visit, and with the championship game being the Monday after late registration ends, i think we can safely rule out 99% of players from these 4 teams unless Napier gets the ok to get a kid in late (which has happened before). Regardless of it being possible, the likelihood is close to zero.for reference:A quiet period is that period of time when it is permissible to make in-person recruiting contacts only on the member institution’s campus. No in-person, off-campus recruiting contacts or evaluations may be made during the quiet period.A dead period is that period of time when it is not permissible to make in-person recruiting contacts or evaluations on or off the member institution’s campus or to permit official or unofficial visits by prospective student-athletes to the institution’s campus.A contact period is that period of time when it is permissible for authorized athletics department staff members to make in-person, off-campus recruiting contacts and evaluations.