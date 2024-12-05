ADVERTISEMENT

New Story Important Dates to pay attention to

Gator-B

Gator-B

Moderator
Moderator
Dec 1, 2021
9,764
25,588
113
Tallahassee
...Over the next 2 months and how it relates to portal additions. Our bowl game (whichever it is) will afford us 15 more practice dates over the next 4 weeks or so, so mix that into a busy month. Dec 2nd through Dec 8th (Sunday) is a dead period. As we all know the portal "opens" on Dec 9th for most kids.

Dec 9th through Dec 28th - portal is open.
  • Kids on playoff teams, or any bowl team playing after Dec 23rd, have 5 additional days after their game.
Dec 9th through Dec 22nd is a quiet period, meaning official visits (2025 class "leftovers") and unofficial visits (2026+ classes) are allowed
  • I am not sure if transfers can be officially hosted during this time
Dec 23rd through Jan 5th begins another dead period, except:
  • Jan 1st through the 5th (Wednesday through Sunday) is a designated quiet period for mid year transfers who intend to enroll in January.
Jan 13 through 15th is a dead period.


College Football playoffs Dates:

Dec 20th through 21st (First round)
Dec 31st through Jan 1 (Quarterfinals)
  • Fiesta Bowl: Dec. 31st
  • Peach Bowl: Jan. 1st
  • Rose Bowl: Jan. 1st
  • Sugar Bowl: Jan. 1st
Jan 9th through Jan 10th (Semifinals)
  • Orange Bowl: Jan 9th
  • Cotton Bowl: Jan 10th
Jan 20th (CFP National Championship)

UF dates
Now through Jan 9th: Advanced registration for spring semester 2025.
Jan 10th: Regular registration.
Jan 13th: Classes begin
Jan 13-17th: Late registration and drop/add

While players who wish to leave schools in the semifinals can make it in that late registration week, usually these things require a visit, and with the championship game being the Monday after late registration ends, i think we can safely rule out 99% of players from these 4 teams unless Napier gets the ok to get a kid in late (which has happened before). Regardless of it being possible, the likelihood is close to zero.

Ill Be Back Jim Carrey GIF


for reference:

QUIET PERIOD: A quiet period is that period of time when it is permissible to make in-person recruiting contacts only on the member institution’s campus. No in-person, off-campus recruiting contacts or evaluations may be made during the quiet period.

DEAD PERIOD: A dead period is that period of time when it is not permissible to make in-person recruiting contacts or evaluations on or off the member institution’s campus or to permit official or unofficial visits by prospective student-athletes to the institution’s campus.

CONTACT PERIOD: A contact period is that period of time when it is permissible for authorized athletics department staff members to make in-person, off-campus recruiting contacts and evaluations.
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: GatorTrooper, rhavill, jag61 and 25 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon

Basketball SEC Announces 2024-25 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule

Replies
0
Views
357
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

New Story Gator News & Notes: Multiple Sports

Replies
0
Views
575
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

New Story Gators Soccer Signs Six

Replies
11
Views
781
The Swamp
GatorAndLFC
GatorAndLFC
L

A message to SR, KC & everyone in BDI (Please Read)

Replies
14
Views
1K
The Swamp
LLB-ATL
L
JasonHigdon

New Story Crawshaw Selected as Ray Guy Award Semifinalist

Replies
0
Views
110
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back