Gator-B
Moderator
Moderator
-
- Dec 1, 2021
-
- 9,764
-
- 25,588
-
- 113
...Over the next 2 months and how it relates to portal additions. Our bowl game (whichever it is) will afford us 15 more practice dates over the next 4 weeks or so, so mix that into a busy month. Dec 2nd through Dec 8th (Sunday) is a dead period. As we all know the portal "opens" on Dec 9th for most kids.
Dec 9th through Dec 28th - portal is open.
College Football playoffs Dates:
Dec 20th through 21st (First round)
Dec 31st through Jan 1 (Quarterfinals)
UF dates
Now through Jan 9th: Advanced registration for spring semester 2025.
Jan 10th: Regular registration.
Jan 13th: Classes begin
Jan 13-17th: Late registration and drop/add
While players who wish to leave schools in the semifinals can make it in that late registration week, usually these things require a visit, and with the championship game being the Monday after late registration ends, i think we can safely rule out 99% of players from these 4 teams unless Napier gets the ok to get a kid in late (which has happened before). Regardless of it being possible, the likelihood is close to zero.
for reference:
QUIET PERIOD: A quiet period is that period of time when it is permissible to make in-person recruiting contacts only on the member institution’s campus. No in-person, off-campus recruiting contacts or evaluations may be made during the quiet period.
DEAD PERIOD: A dead period is that period of time when it is not permissible to make in-person recruiting contacts or evaluations on or off the member institution’s campus or to permit official or unofficial visits by prospective student-athletes to the institution’s campus.
CONTACT PERIOD: A contact period is that period of time when it is permissible for authorized athletics department staff members to make in-person, off-campus recruiting contacts and evaluations.
Dec 9th through Dec 28th - portal is open.
- Kids on playoff teams, or any bowl team playing after Dec 23rd, have 5 additional days after their game.
- I am not sure if transfers can be officially hosted during this time
- Jan 1st through the 5th (Wednesday through Sunday) is a designated quiet period for mid year transfers who intend to enroll in January.
College Football playoffs Dates:
Dec 20th through 21st (First round)
Dec 31st through Jan 1 (Quarterfinals)
- Fiesta Bowl: Dec. 31st
- Peach Bowl: Jan. 1st
- Rose Bowl: Jan. 1st
- Sugar Bowl: Jan. 1st
- Orange Bowl: Jan 9th
- Cotton Bowl: Jan 10th
UF dates
Now through Jan 9th: Advanced registration for spring semester 2025.
Jan 10th: Regular registration.
Jan 13th: Classes begin
Jan 13-17th: Late registration and drop/add
While players who wish to leave schools in the semifinals can make it in that late registration week, usually these things require a visit, and with the championship game being the Monday after late registration ends, i think we can safely rule out 99% of players from these 4 teams unless Napier gets the ok to get a kid in late (which has happened before). Regardless of it being possible, the likelihood is close to zero.
for reference:
QUIET PERIOD: A quiet period is that period of time when it is permissible to make in-person recruiting contacts only on the member institution’s campus. No in-person, off-campus recruiting contacts or evaluations may be made during the quiet period.
DEAD PERIOD: A dead period is that period of time when it is not permissible to make in-person recruiting contacts or evaluations on or off the member institution’s campus or to permit official or unofficial visits by prospective student-athletes to the institution’s campus.
CONTACT PERIOD: A contact period is that period of time when it is permissible for authorized athletics department staff members to make in-person, off-campus recruiting contacts and evaluations.