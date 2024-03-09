ADVERTISEMENT

Here We Go: 2024 Team Projected Win Totals: You Decide

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

2024 Team Projected Win Totals: You Decide

Head Coach Billy Napier and the Florida Gators might have arguably the most demanding schedule in all of college football in 2024. The Gators will play seven teams projected to win 9.5 games or more, one projected to win 8.5, one 7.5, one 6.5, one 4.5, and Samford. Last year, Las Vegas nailed the Florida Over/Under Win Total, setting it at 5.5. Will they do it again in 2024? You decide.

Florida Gators 2024 Schedule:

Miami in the Swamp August 31 Over/Under Win Total 9.5

Samford in the Swamp September 7

Texas A&M in the Swamp September 14 Over/Under Win Total 8.5

Mississippi State on the Road September 21 Over/Under Win Total 4.5

UCF in the Swamp October 5 Over/Under Win Total 7.5

Tennessee on the Road October 12 Over/Under Win Total 9.5

Kentucky in the Swamp October 19 Over/Under Win Total 6.5

Georgia on the Jacksonville November 2 Over/Under Win Total 10.5

Texas on the Road November 9 Over/Under Win Total 10.5

LSU in the Swamp November 16 Over/Under Win Total 9.5

Ole Miss in the Swamp November 23 Over/Under Win Total 9.5

Florida State on the Road November 30 Over/Under Win Total 9.5


SEC Projected Over/Under Win Total 2024:

Georgia 10.5

Texas 10.5

LSU 9.5

Missouri 9.5

Tennessee 9.5

Alabama 9.5

Ole Miss 9.5

Texas A&M 8.5

Auburn 7.5

Oklahoma 7.5

Kentucky 6.5

Florida 5.5

South Carolina 5.5

Arkansas 5.5

Mississippi State 4.5

Vanderbilt 2.5
 
