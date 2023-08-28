Hector Breaks Down SS Armando Albert

Florida Baseball Transfer Breakdown: SS Armando Albert

One of the latest transfers Florida landed this offseason from the Transfer Portal was Florida Atlantic infielder, Armando Albert. The Gators added an athletic infielder who has started for the FAU Owls in the last two seasons.Armando Albert is a graduate transfer who projects to provide middle infield depth for the Gators in the 2024 season. Albert started his collegiate career playing at Santa Fe for two seasons.After his time at Sante Fe Community College, Albert transferred to Florida Atlantic University and immediately made an impact. Albert even earned a starting role in his first season at FAU.During the 2022 season, Albert played started in 55 games as the team’s shortstop. Albert slashed .251/.408/.356 with 53 hits, three doubles, two triples, five home runs, 24 RBIs, 19 stolen bases, and 45 walks.In his final season at FAU, Albert was the everyday shortstop and leadoff hitter in the Owls lineup. Albert slashed .274/.425/.407 with 62 hits, ten doubles, one triple, six home runs, 25 RBIs, 47 walks, and a .832 OPS.Heading into his final season of collegiate baseball, Armando Albert will compete for playing time at shortstop. The Gators lost Josh Rivera to the MLB Draft and he had a career season.It’s unclear how many players will be competing for that starting job, but Florida added another transfer at that position. Albert has started over 100 games in his collegiate career and might be the favorite to win the starting shortstop job at Florida next season.