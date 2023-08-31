Gators Women’s Cross Country Voted Preseason USTFCCCA NCAA Division I No. 9

The USTFCCCA releases their 2023 NCAA Division I Cross Country Preseason Coaches’ Poll.



GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Just a day after being ranked No. 1 in the SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll, the Florida Gators women’s cross country team was selected to finish ninth in the USTFCCCA NCAA Division I Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll.



Since its introduction in 1995, the Gators women’s team has been ranked in the preseason poll a total of nine times, the most recent occurring in 2013 when they were ranked twenty-third. This year’s ninth place ranking is the team’s highest in the preseason since 2010 when it was ranked eighth.



PRESEASON RANKINGS OVER THE YEARS

Year



Ranking



2013



23



2011



26



2010



8



2007



24



1999



24



1998



17



1997



17



1996



17



1995



17





Despite not competing at the NCAAA Championships as a team in 2022, with the existing experience within the program as well as the addition of transfers, the Gators look ahead to a strong 2023 campaign.



The only Gator to compete at NCAA Championships in 2022 was Parker Valby. The 2022 SEC Cross Country Women’s Runner of the Year finished second out of 253 runners. The Gators added three additional top-40 NCAA Championships runners via the transfer portal in Flomena Asekol, Amelia Mazza-Downie and Elise Thorner.



Asekol finished 14th at the meet, Mazza-Downie finished 22nd and Thorner finished 40th. Asekol contributed to a third-place finish by Alabama while Mazza-Downie and Thorner were part of a second place New Mexico finish.



2023 USTFCCCA NCAA DIVISION I CROSS COUNTRY NATIONAL COACHES’ POLL

Rank



Team



Points



Region



Conference



2022 Final



1



NC State



329



Southeast (1)



ACC



1



2



Northern Arizona



315



Mountain (1)



Big Sky



6



3



Oklahoma State



300



Midwest (1)



Big 12



4



4



Notre Dame



273



Great lakes (1)



ACC



7



5



Colorado



269



Mountain (2)



Pac-12



11



6



North Carolina



266



Southeast (2)



ACC



5



7



BYU



257



Mountain (3)



Big 12



8



8



Stanford



242



West (1)



Pac-12



13



9



Florida



235



South (2)



SEC



--



10



Oregon



233



West (2)



Pac-12



14



T11



Georgetown



220



Mid-Atlantic (1)



Big East



10



T11



Virginia



220



Southeast (3)



ACC



9



13



Alabama



205



South (1)



SEC



3



13



Providence



193



Northeast (1)



Big East



16



14



Washington



185



West (3)



Pac-12



17



15



Ohio State



182



Great Lakes (2)



Big Ten



15



16



Michigan State



134



Great Lakes (3)



Big Ten



20



17



Wisconsin



122



Great Lakes (4)



Big Ten



19



18



Arkansas



121



South Central (1)



SEC



21



19



Oregon State



118



West (4)



Pac-12



24



20



New Mexico



112



Mountain (4)



Mountain West



2



21



Utah



79



Mountain (6)



Pac-12



12



22



Florida State



73



South (3)



ACC



18



23



California Baptist



68



West (5)



WAC



29



24



Michigan



67



Great Lakes (5)



Big Ten



22



25



Colorado State



56



Mountain (5)



Mountain West



25



26



Iowa State



55



Midwest (2)



Big 12



--



27



Toledo



48



Great Lakes (6)



Mid-American



28



28



West Virginia



44



Mid-Atlantic (2)



Big 12



27



T30



Furman



19



Southeast (5)



SoCon



--



T30



Syracuse



19



Northeast (4)



ACC



23





UPCOMING ACTION



The Gators begin their season Friday, September 15 at the Mountain Dew Invitational, hosted by the Gators. The 2023 NCAA Cross Country Championships are set to take place on Saturday, November 18 in Charlottesville, Virginia. See the entire schedule for the 2023 Cross Country season below.



2023 FLORIDA CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE

Date



Meet



Location



9/15



Mountain Dew Invitational



Gainesville, Florida



9/29



FSU Invitational



Tallahassee, Florida



10/13



Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational



Madison, Wisconsin



10/27



SEC Championships



Columbia, South Carolina



11/10



NCAA South Regional



Gainesville, Florida



11/18



NCAA Championships



Charlottesville, Virginia