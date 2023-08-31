ADVERTISEMENT

Gators Women’s Cross Country Voted Preseason USTFCCCA NCAA Division I No. 9

The USTFCCCA releases their 2023 NCAA Division I Cross Country Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Just a day after being ranked No. 1 in the SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll, the Florida Gators women’s cross country team was selected to finish ninth in the USTFCCCA NCAA Division I Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll.

Since its introduction in 1995, the Gators women’s team has been ranked in the preseason poll a total of nine times, the most recent occurring in 2013 when they were ranked twenty-third. This year’s ninth place ranking is the team’s highest in the preseason since 2010 when it was ranked eighth.

PRESEASON RANKINGS OVER THE YEARS
Year

Ranking

2013

23

2011

26

2010

8

2007

24

1999

24

1998

17

1997

17

1996

17

1995

17


Despite not competing at the NCAAA Championships as a team in 2022, with the existing experience within the program as well as the addition of transfers, the Gators look ahead to a strong 2023 campaign.

The only Gator to compete at NCAA Championships in 2022 was Parker Valby. The 2022 SEC Cross Country Women’s Runner of the Year finished second out of 253 runners. The Gators added three additional top-40 NCAA Championships runners via the transfer portal in Flomena Asekol, Amelia Mazza-Downie and Elise Thorner.

Asekol finished 14th at the meet, Mazza-Downie finished 22nd and Thorner finished 40th. Asekol contributed to a third-place finish by Alabama while Mazza-Downie and Thorner were part of a second place New Mexico finish.

2023 USTFCCCA NCAA DIVISION I CROSS COUNTRY NATIONAL COACHES’ POLL
Rank

Team

Points

Region

Conference

2022 Final

1

NC State

329

Southeast (1)

ACC

1

2

Northern Arizona

315

Mountain (1)

Big Sky

6

3

Oklahoma State

300

Midwest (1)

Big 12

4

4

Notre Dame

273

Great lakes (1)

ACC

7

5

Colorado

269

Mountain (2)

Pac-12

11

6

North Carolina

266

Southeast (2)

ACC

5

7

BYU

257

Mountain (3)

Big 12

8

8

Stanford

242

West (1)

Pac-12

13

9

Florida

235

South (2)

SEC

--

10

Oregon

233

West (2)

Pac-12

14

T11

Georgetown

220

Mid-Atlantic (1)

Big East

10

T11

Virginia

220

Southeast (3)

ACC

9

13

Alabama

205

South (1)

SEC

3

13

Providence

193

Northeast (1)

Big East

16

14

Washington

185

West (3)

Pac-12

17

15

Ohio State

182

Great Lakes (2)

Big Ten

15

16

Michigan State

134

Great Lakes (3)

Big Ten

20

17

Wisconsin

122

Great Lakes (4)

Big Ten

19

18

Arkansas

121

South Central (1)

SEC

21

19

Oregon State

118

West (4)

Pac-12

24

20

New Mexico

112

Mountain (4)

Mountain West

2

21

Utah

79

Mountain (6)

Pac-12

12

22

Florida State

73

South (3)

ACC

18

23

California Baptist

68

West (5)

WAC

29

24

Michigan

67

Great Lakes (5)

Big Ten

22

25

Colorado State

56

Mountain (5)

Mountain West

25

26

Iowa State

55

Midwest (2)

Big 12

--

27

Toledo

48

Great Lakes (6)

Mid-American

28

28

West Virginia

44

Mid-Atlantic (2)

Big 12

27

T30

Furman

19

Southeast (5)

SoCon

--

T30

Syracuse

19

Northeast (4)

ACC

23


UPCOMING ACTION

The Gators begin their season Friday, September 15 at the Mountain Dew Invitational, hosted by the Gators. The 2023 NCAA Cross Country Championships are set to take place on Saturday, November 18 in Charlottesville, Virginia. See the entire schedule for the 2023 Cross Country season below.

2023 FLORIDA CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Date

Meet

Location

9/15

Mountain Dew Invitational

Gainesville, Florida

9/29

FSU Invitational

Tallahassee, Florida

10/13

Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational

Madison, Wisconsin

10/27

SEC Championships

Columbia, South Carolina

11/10

NCAA South Regional

Gainesville, Florida

11/18

NCAA Championships

Charlottesville, Virginia
 
