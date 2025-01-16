Gators Head to Oxford for Midweek Matchup Against Rebels. Florida's fifth challenge of 2025 will be at Ole Miss on Thursday evening. The SEC matchup is set for a 9:00 p.m. tip and will be aired on SECN.



OXFORD, Miss.- Florida will get back on the road and travel to Oxford for a Thursday night matchup against Ole Miss. The Gators will enter the contest after a 93-67 win against Mizzou on Sunday afternoon, while the Rebels are coming off a 94-78 loss to Alabama.



Both Florida and Ole Miss have tallied 11 wins on the 2024-25 season and currently stand at 2-2 in SEC play. The matchup will be the first meeting between the Gators and Rebels since UF fell 84-74 to Ole Miss in the quarterfinals of the 2024 SEC Tournament.



Ole Miss (11-5, 2-2 SEC)



* Date: Thurs., Jan. 16

* Time: 9 p.m. ET

* Site: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

* Radio: ESPN Gainesville 98.1 FM / 850 AM

* Watch: SECN



A FLORIDA WIN WOULD:



* Mark the Gators second SEC road win of the season

* Tally Florida's 14th all-time win in Oxford

* Put the Gators conference record at 3-2

* Be coach Finley's first win over the Rebels at UF

* Give the Gators an all-time record of 835-672

* Make UF's all-time SEC record 229-327



TALE OF THE TAPE:

Florida



Ole Miss



79.2



PPG



79.2



64.8



OPP PPG



51.3



+14.4



SCORING MARGIN



+27.9



48.0



FG %



45.6



38.2



OPP FG%



37.5



33.1



3 FG%



31.6



71.9



FT %



70.6



41.3



REBOUNDS PG



39.6



15.2



ASSISTS PG



17.8



15.7



TURNOVERS PG



13.3



8.2



STEALS PG



12.1



4.3



BLOCKS PG



5.3





THE SERIES:

The all-time series between Florida and Ole Miss stands at 24-21, with the Gators holding the advantage by a margin of three.



GATORS x OLE MISS HISTORY:

Florida and Ole Miss have met a recorded 45 times with their initial matchup dating back to 1979. Since then, UF and the Rebels have met consistently with 20 match-ups being held in Gainesville, 20 taking place in Oxford and five being in neutral territory.



Thursday's contest will be the Gators second time in the Sandy and John Black Pavilion in less than a year. Florida was last in Oxford on Jan. 25, 2024, falling to the Rebels 81-70. UF also hosted Ole Miss in 2024, taking them into overtime on Feb. 15, before falling by 10 (77-67). Florida's last win over Ole Miss was on Jan. 24, 2021, defeating the Rebels 78-68 on the road.



PROJECTED FLORIDA STARTERS:

Florida



No.



Height



Position



Class



Hometown/Previous School



Alexia Dizeko



9



5-11



F



Sr.



Sion, Switzerland



Laila Reynolds



13



6-1



G



So.



PG County, MD



Jeriah Warren



20



6-0



G



Sr.



Lake Charles, LA



Liv McGill



23



5-9



G



Fr.



Minneapolis, MN



Ra Shaya Kyle



24



6-6



C



Sr.



Marion, Ind. / Purdue





FLORIDA'S LAST TIME OUT:

UF's last time on the hardwood was Sunday, Jan. 12 in a road win against Mizzou. UF defeated the Tigers 93-67 to move the Gators conference record to 2-2. Senior Jeriah Warren led Florida in scoring with a 27-point performance, followed by freshman Liv McGill who recorded her first triple double with 21 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. Senior Ra Shaya Kyle also contributed, logging a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, marking her tenth double-double of the season.



GATOR QUICK HITS:



* Florida is ranked No. 3 in the SEC and No. 14 in the NCAA for field goal percentage (48.4)

* UF has four players averaging in double digits: McGill (16.1) Kyle (15.3), Jeriah Warren (13.6), and Laila Reynolds (10.3)

* McGill and Kyle are in the SEC's top-20 for scoring

* McGill at No. 11 (16.1), and Kyle at No. 16 (15.3)

* Kyle is No. 6 in the country and No. 3 in the SEC for double-doubles

* McGill is the No. 1 freshman in the NCAA for total assists (93), and for assists per game (5.2)

* Kyle is No. 4 in the SEC for rebounding, averaging 9.5 rebounds per game

* The Gators have secured 20+ points in 38 of 74 quarters played this season

* Kyle is No. 8 in the NCAA for shooting with a field goal percentage of 63.7

* Kyle is No. 15 in the nation with 172 rebounds on the 2024-25 season

* Alexia Gassett leads Florida in total blocks with a combined 18

* Eriny Kindred leads the Gators in free throw shooting with an 89.5 percentage from the line (17-19)

* McGill is No. 10 in the SEC for steals, snagging 34 in 18 outings (1.89 spg)



PROJECTED OLE MISS STARTERS:

OLE MISS



No.



Height



Position



Class



Hometown/Previous School



Sira Thienou



0



6-1



G



Fr.



Bamako, Mali/ Shining Stars Academy (Va.)



Tameiya Sadler



2



5-7



G



Gr.



Vallejo, Calif./ Colorado



Madison Scott



24



6-2



PG/F



Gr.



Indian Head, Md./ Bishop McNamara



Starr Jacobs



7



6-1



F



Gr.



Dallas, Texas/ Arkansas-Pine Bluff



Kennedy Todd-Williams



3



6-0



G



Sr.



Jacksonville, N.C./ North Carolina





OLE MISS QUICK HITS:



* The Rebels lead the SEC in scoring defense, averaging 51.31

* UM doesn't have any players represented in the SEC's top-20 for scoring

* Ole Miss is No. 2 in the league for defensive rebounds with a combined 482, averaging 30.1 per game

* Ole Miss is No. 4 in the SEC and No. 15 in the nation in blocks, averaging 5.3 per game

* Kennedy Todd-Williams is No. 6 in the SEC for free throws with an average 81.3 percent

* Four of the UM's starting five averages in double figures for scoring:

* Todd-Williams (12.3 ppg), Thienou (12.1 ppg), Jacobs (11.0), and Scott (10.6)

* Jacobs leads the Rebels on the boards, averaging 6.6 rebounds per game

* Ole Miss is tied at No. 4 in the SEC for assists, distributing an average of 17.8 per game\

* The Rebels are No. 4 in the league for steals, snagging an average 12.1 per game

* With a turnover margin of +9.81, Ole Miss is No. 3 in the SEC

* Starr Jacobs sits at No. 17 in the SEC for rebounding (6.56 rpg)

* Scott is No. 11 in the SEC for assists, averaging 3.9 per game