Gators Give Sunday Show, Taking Down Georgia in G-Ville



Florida tallies its first conference win defeating the Bulldogs 73-57 inside the O'Dome. The Gators are now even in SEC play at 1-1 to conclude week one of 2025.



GAINESVILLE, Fla.- Coach Kelly Rae Finley and the Gators claimed win one of conference play, defeating Georgia 73-57. The Sunday home victory was a joint effort with eight Gators contributing to the scoreboard and seven posting two or more rebounds.



The Gators came out with a hot offensive hand in the first period, securing 25 points and shooting 55.6 percent from the field. Florida's 25 points were tallied across six players, and Laila Reynolds led all with seven. UF's defensive effort also proved to be strong, holding Georgia to only 10 points in the first period and forcing eight turnovers.



After Florida dominated the first quarter, Georgia increased its pressure, holding UF to only three points in the first four minutes of period two. Florida rediscovered its rhythm coming out of the media timeout (5:59), putting up 12 points to close out the half with a 17-point lead (44-27).

The second half proved to be slower in scoring for Florida but nonetheless UF posted 29 points to hold control over Georgia. After coming out blank in the scoring column for the duration of the second quarter, Reynolds' offensive momentum picked back up in the third. Reynolds led the Gators shooting 75 percent from the field to tally six points and hit the double figure mark with 13.



In the final 10 minutes of play UF maintained its lead, putting up 13 additional points before closing out. The fourth quarter was Florida's slowest offensively, shooting a game low 28.6 percent from the field and only posting one bucket from the three. On the opposite end of the hardwood, UF grabbed a game high 10 rebounds to finish off the Bulldogs with a 16-point margin (73-57).



HOW IT HAPPENED:



IN THE FIRST:



* UF held a total 20 possessions converting for 25 points

* 14 of Florida's points were tallied inside the paint

* The Gators forced eight turnovers on Georgia, converting for 13 points

* Reynolds led in scoring with seven points, directly followed by Ra Shaya Kyle with six

* Alexia Gassett and Reynolds grabbed two rebounds apiece, contributing to UF's seven

* Florida shot 55.6 percent from the field (10-18), and 67 percent from the three (2-3)

* The Gators ended the quarter with a 15-point lead, their largest of the period at 25-10



IN THE SECOND:



* Florida shot a game high 61.5 percent from the field (8-13), and a game high 60 percent from the three (3-5)

* Kyle and Liv McGill led UF in scoring with six points apiece

* McGill led in ball distribution, recording two of UF's six assists

* Florida forced another five turnovers on UGA, putting the Bulldogs first half total to 13

* The Gators held a 17-point lead to close out the first half (44-27)



IN THE THIRD:



* McGill led on the boards with three of the Gators nine rebounds

* By the eight-minute mark, 10 of UF's 12 points came from inside the paint

* McGill made her presence known with three rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block

* Reynolds and Kyle led the period in scoring for the second time, both posting six points



IN THE FOURTH:



* UF shot a game low 28.6 percent from the field

* Three of Florida's eight steals were tallied in the fourth

* Florida snagged a game high-10 rebounds

* Florida's bench was responsible for eight of UF's 13 points



WORTH NOTING:



* The Gators forced 22 turnovers on UGA, converting for 27 points

* Florida had three players in double figures for scoring

* Kyle (18), McGill (15), and Reynolds (13)

* With an 18-point outing, Kyle has now led the Gators in scoring for a total of six times this season

* Kyle and McGill have both hit double figures in scoring for 14 of UF's 16 outings this season

* UF grabbed 31 rebounds with seven players contributing on the boards

* McGill led UF on the boards for the first time in her career, snagging six rebounds

* Seven Gators distributed one or more assists for a game total of 15

* McGill distributed six assists to lead Florida in ball movement for the 11th time in the 2024-25 season

* The Gators have secured 20+ points in 35 of 64 quarters played this season

* 32 of Florida's 73 points were tallied inside the paint

* Florida recorded a game total of 70 possessions

* The Gators made 11 layups in 24 driving attempts

* UF held the lead over Georgia for 37 minutes and 13 seconds



CAREER HIGHS:



Liv McGill



Rebounds



6



vs North Florida 12/21/24, vs Georgia 01/05/25





GATOR BITES:

UF coach Kelly Rae Finley on Florida's win over Georgia:

"I was really pleased with our effort, start to finish, in terms of everybody that came into the game off the bench-our people were extremely, extremely reliable and overall, I thought we did a great job... We're not trying to be perfect, but we're trying to be more perfect than we are not. We don't need to sit around and let other teams lead us, we can initiate. I was pleased with our start, and then I was pleased with how we were able to carry that into the second half as well."



Senior Ra Shaya Kyle and her message from the game:

"I'm just really excited. This is something we've been working on. This is what we've been waiting for and what we have prepared for. We know what we're doing out there, so coming out I was just being the leader I knew I could be. I trust my teammates and giving them that confidence is something that will continue to be done."



TEAM RECORDS:

Florida: 10-6 (1-1 SEC)

Georgia: 8-8 (0-2 SEC)



SERIES RECORD:

The all-time series between Florida and Georgia now stands at 53-19, favoring the Bulldogs.



NEXT UP:

The Gators will remain in Gainesville for their next SEC matchup and host No. 16 Kentucky on Thursday, Jan. 9. The Wildcats currently hold a 12-1, (1-0 SEC) record and will come to the Swamp after playing Vanderbilt later this afternoon.



Kentucky tips-off against the Commodores at 3:00 p.m. and is in search of its second consecutive SEC win. UK opened up conference play at home, defeating Mississippi State 91-69, prior to getting on the road for a two-game stretch. The Wildcats are led by Georgia Amoore, averaging 17.5 points per game and Amelia Hassett, snagging 130 rebounds on the season to average 10 a game.



NEXT UP: Kentucky Wildcats (12-1, 1-0 SEC)



* Date: Thurs., Jan. 9

* Time: 5 p.m. ET

* Site: Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O'Connell Center

* Radio: ESPN Gainesville 98.1 FM / 850 AM

* Watch: SECN

* Promotion: Golden Gators Night

* Giveaway: 1,000 script Gators pins