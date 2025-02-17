Florida defeated the Bulldogs 69-66 in front of Gator Nation on Sunday afternoon. The victory came in the final seconds of play with Jeriah Warren hitting a three-point jumper to post win No. 13 for UF.



GAINESVILLE, Fla.— The Gators defeated the Bulldogs 69-66 inside the O'Dome to tally their fourth SEC win of the 2025 season. Florida's hard-fought victory was secured in the final three minutes of play, through a series of events initiated by UF's seniors.



Alexia Dizeko started the Gators final 9-1 run of the game, hitting a three-pointer at 3:26 to cut the Bulldogs lead to five (65-60). Ra Shaya Kyle followed with back-to-back made field goals to put the Gators within one possession of MSU (66-64). The momentum carried over as Alexia Gassett drew a foul and went 2-2 at the line to knot the game up at 66-66.



With less than 15 seconds on the clock and possession with the Bulldogs, Kyle delivered another game changing play, grabbing a steal inside MSU's paint and putting the ball back into the Gators' hands. Jeriah Warren, who is also the team's leading three-point scorer, drained a buzzer-beating three, sealing the three-point victory for Florida.



Offensively Florida was led by Liv McGill with 20 points marking her eleventh 20+ point outing in her freshman season. Three other Gators also logged double figures in scoring, Laila Reynolds chipped in with 14, followed by Jeriah Warren with 12, and Ra Shaya Kyle rounded out the top-scorers for UF with 10 points. Defensively, Florida was led by Kyle posting 6 rebounds. Kyle also logged four assists, and one steal.



Florida has now logged two consecutive wins against Mississippi State and evened out the all-time record to 28 games apiece. Sunday's victory also marks the first time UF has defeated Mississippi State at home since 2014.



HOW IT HAPPENED:

IN THE FIRST:



* McGill opened UF's scoring column with a three pointer and gave Florida its first lead at 8:22



* Florida went 7-13 from the field, shooting 53.8 percent



* McGill led the Gators in scoring with nine points, going 4-7 from the field



* 12 of Florida's 17 points were posted inside the paint



* The Gators forced eight turnovers on the Bulldogs and were held to only three



* Florida possessed the advantage over MSU for a combined seven minutes and eight seconds



* The Gators were ahead 17-14 at the end of the first quarter



IN THE SECOND:



* The Bulldogs took its first lead of the period at 9:08 with a three-point jumper (20-19)



* UF trailed to Mississippi State for upwards of five minutes



* Florida converted for 12 points off Mississippi State's nine turnovers



* 50 percent of UF's 20 points were scored inside the paint



* The Gators outrebounded Mississippi State 11-9



* McGill sunk a three at (1:50) to regain the Gators lead at 33-31



* Florida concluded the second with a six-point lead, its largest of the half (37-31)



IN THE THIRD:



* Warren was responsible for Florida's first points of the half with a three-point jumper (40-32)



* The Gators shot a game low 41.7 percent from the field (5-12)



* UF's 14 points were spread across five players



* Mississippi State outscored the Gators 24-14



* MSU saw the free throw line 10 times (7-10), compared to UF's two (2-2)



* Florida concluded the period trailing to the Bulldogs by four (55-51)



IN THE FOURTH:



* Florida shot a game high 60 percent from the field (6-10)



* Reynolds led in scoring with six of UF's 18 points



* Kyle distributed a game high three assists



* The score was knotted at 66-66 with 1:20 left on the clock



* UF gained its final possession with 11.7 seconds left in the game and the score tied at 66-66



* Jeriah Warren hit a three pointer in the final second of play to secure UF's 69-66 win



WORTH NOTING:



* Florida set a season high 91.7 percent from the free throw line, converting 11 points in 12 attempts



* UF had four players in double figures for scoring



* McGill (20), Reynolds, (14), Warren (12), Kyle (10)



* McGill has hit double figures in 24 of her 26 outings as a Gator



* 11 of those games have been 20+ point performances



* Reynolds has hit double digits for scoring in 14 of her 21 outings this season



* Florida forced 26 turnovers on MSU—their second highest for opponents in 2024-25



* Opponent high in turnovers is Alabama State with 31 (12/29/2024)



* UF was only outscored in one of the four quarters—Q3 (24-14)



* Florida is now 7-0 when holding their opponents to 69 points or less in the 2024-25 season



* UF's win over MSU marks their first victory against a team after trailing with five minutes left to play (1-12)



* The Gators shot 50.0 percent from the field (26-52)



* 34 of Florida's 69 points were tallied inside the paint



* 10 of UF's points were credited to the bench



* Reynolds tallied five assists and has now led UF in ball distribution five times this season



* Four Gators distributed two or more assists



* Reynolds (5), Kyle (4), McGill (2), Salgues (2)



* Florida was outrebounded by Mississippi State 34-29



* Seven Gators tallied two or more rebounds



* Kyle (6), Gassett (4), McGill (3), Warren (3), McGill (3), Dizeko (3), Reynolds (2), and O'Neal (2)



* Kyle has led on the boards for 19 outings this season and 42 times while at UF



* The Gators have secured 20+ points in 47 of 106 quarters played this season



* UF made 16 layups in 25 driving attempts (64%)



* Florida recorded a game total 68 possessions, converting for 1.02 points per possession



CAREER HIGHS:

Laila Reynolds



Steals



3



vs Mississippi St. 02/16/25





GATOR BITES:

Head Coach Kelly Rae Finley on UF's team approach:

"As a coach, I know we're getting better. It's hard as a coach to say to your team, yeah, we're getting better and I can show them numbers, but when the result isn't what you want, sometimes it's hard to believe that that's actually the truth. We have a team that's been consistent in our approach—win or lose, and I'm probably most proud of them for that. We haven't had high highs and we haven't had low lows, and that's what earned them this victory today."



Head Coach Kelly Rae Finley on the crowd's positive impact:

"Coach CJ has been challenging our community to come and support us, to be the sixth man, and to take us over the top, and that's exactly what happened tonight. I'm not sure we get those stops, shoot 60 percent from the floor, shoot 100 percent from the free throw line, rebound, and execute like we did if Gator Nation is not there to support us."



Senior Jeriah Warren on what it took to win:

"It was a great team win. We were connected throughout the whole game and it feels good to finally get the win. We were down six or seven, that's a two-possession game, and we all knew the game was still there, so we just locked in on defense and had to get a stop. So, it was really just reminding each other what we have to do as a team to get the win."



TEAM RECORDS:

Florida: (13-13, 4-8 SEC)

Mississippi State: (18-9, 5-8 SEC)



SERIES RECORD:

The all-time series between Florida and Mississippi State is now even at 28-28.



NEXT UP:

Florida's next matchup will be a road contest against Texas A&M on Thursday, Feb 20. The Gators will tipoff against the Aggies at 8 p.m. ET in College Station. The conference game will be available to stream on SECN+.



Texas A&M has one more contest before hosting the Gators and will take on No. 21 Alabama tomorrow night at Coleman Coliseum. The Aggies currently average 63.5 points per game and are shooting 40.4 percent from the field.



Individually Texas A&M is led by Aicha Coulibaly in scoring, averaging 12.8 point per game. Defensively the Aggies are led on the boards by Sahara Jones with 7.1 rebounds a game and a combined 163 for the season.



NEXT UP: at Texas A&M (10-13, 3-8 SEC)



* Date: Thurs., Feb. 20



* Time: 8 p.m. ET



* Site: Reed Arena



* Radio: ESPN Gainesville 98.1 FM / 850 AM



* Watch: SECN+