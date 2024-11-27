Florida is one of four teams set to play in the 2024 St. Pete Showcase. The Gators will play Tulane on Thursday at 1 p.m., followed by a 3 p.m. matchup against JMU on Friday.



TAMPA, Fla. - Florida will continue its road stretch and participate in the St. Pete Showcase for two neutral site matchups. The Gators will first play Tulane on Thursday at 1 p.m., followed by a 3 p.m. matchup against James Madison on Friday.



The Gators enter the holiday tournament 3-2, after falling 83-73 to Miami on Nov. 16, and dropping 98-74 at Florida State on Nov. 22.



Tulane (2-3, 0-0 AAC)



* Date: Thurs., Nov. 28

* Time: 1 p.m. ET

* Site: Tampa Prep Walter Athletic Complex

* Stream: Baller TV

* Radio: ESPN Gainesville 98.1 FM / 850 AM

* Stats: StatBroadcast



James Madison (5-1, 0-0 SBC)



* Date: Fri., Nov. 29

* Time: 3 p.m. ET

* Site: Tampa Prep Walter Athletic Complex

* Stream: Baller TV

* Radio: ESPN Gainesville 98.1 FM / 850 AM

* Stats: StatBroadcast



Tale of the Tape:

Florida

The Numbers

Tulane

James Madison





87.0



PPG



71.0



71.7



67.4



OPP PPG



62.4



59.0



+19.6



SCORING MARGIN



+8.6



+12.7



50.3



FG %



42.2



39.8



37.3



OPP FG%



35.6



34.5



36.7



3 FG%



31.1



29.5



69.6



FT %



61.5



70.6



40.8



REBOUNDS PG



41.8



44.5



16.2



ASSISTS PG



14.6



12.3



14.2



TURNOVERS PG



21.8



13.8



9.0



STEALS PG



9.6



8.2



5.0



BLOCKS PG



4.2



2.5





THE SERIES VS. TULANE

Tulane holds the all-time series at 2-1 over the Gators.



THE SERIES VS. JMU

Florida is 2-0 against James Madison in the all-time series.



GATORS x TULANE HISTORY:

The Gators have only faced Tulane a recorded three times with their most recent matchup dating back to 2001. Florida fell to Tulane in New Orleans 57-51 on Dec. 2, 2001. UF's sole win over Tulane was at home on Jan. 12, 1983, defeating the Green Wave 83-61. The matchup in Tampa will mark Florida and Tulane's first neutral site meeting.



GATORS x JMU HISTORY:

Florida has defeated JMU twice in their respective history. Both Florida wins were on the road in Harrisonburg, Virginia. The first defeat came on Nov. 22, 1980 with a final score of 85-60. The most recent Florida win over JMU was on Mar. 30, 2013, with the Gators coming out ahead, 85-80. The Tampa contest will mark Florida and JMU's first neutral site meeting.



PROJECTED FLORIDA STARTERS:

Florida

No.

Height

Position

Class

Hometown/Previous School





Kenza Salgues



6



5-9



G



Sr.



Montpellier, France / Miami





Laila Reynolds



13



6-1



G



So.



PG County, MD





Jeriah Warren



20



6-0



G



Sr.



Lake Charles, LA





Liv McGill



23



5-9



G



Fr.



Minneapolis, MN





Ra Shaya Kyle



24



6-6



C



Sr.



Marion, Ind. / Purdue





FLORIDA'S LAST TIME OUT:

The Gators will enter the St. Pete Showcase coming off back-to-back in-state losses. Florida fell at home to Miami on Nov. 16, 83-73, and most recently loss 98-74 in Tallahassee to the Seminoles on Nov. 22.



Freshman Liv McGill led the Gators in scoring at FSU with a 28-point performance, shooting 64.7 percent from the field. McGill also leads Florida in assists, topping the charts in all five outings this season to average 6.8 a game. Defensively, Ra Shaya Kyle has proven to be a powerhouse, averaging 9.8 rebounds a game. Kyle grabbed 11 at Florida State and posted 21 points to secure her third double-double of the 2024-25 season.





GATOR HITS:



* Florida is ranked No. 8 with a 50.3 field goal percentage for all NCAA D1 women's basketball



* McGill is nationally ranked No. 19 and No. 2 in the SEC for assists per game (6.8 apg)



* Since the start of the 2024-25 season, Florida has scored 20+ points in every quarter except six



* Q3 vs. Florida Atlantic on Monday, Nov. 4 (15 points)



* Q1 (17), Q2 (12), and Q4 (17), vs. Miami on Saturday, Nov. 16



* Q1 (16), Q2 (15), at Florida State on Friday, Nov. 22



* McGill has reached double figures in scoring for five consecutive outings (14, 21, 21, 11, 28)



* She is the first Gator freshman in almost 19 years to start her collegiate career with five consecutive double-digit scoring efforts



* Florida is ranked No. 6 in scoring for the SEC and No. 15 nationally with an average of 87 points per game



* In all five of Florida's contests, McGill has led the team in assist distribution



* Two Gators will look to hit double-digits in scoring for a sixth consecutive game



* McGill (14, 21, 21, 11, 28), Kyle (17, 19, 12, 14, 21)



* Kyle is in the nation's top-50 for rebounds at No. 43, averaging 9.8 a game





PROJECTED TULANE STARTERS:

Tulane

No.

Height

Position

Class





Kyren Whittington



00



5-9



G



R-Sr.





Victoria Keenan



02



5-7



G



Gr.





Kendall Sneed



09



5-8



G



Fr.





Sherese Pittman



22



6-2



F



Sr.





Amira Mabry



23



6-0



F



Jr.





ABOUT THE GREEN WAVE:



* Tulane has three players averaging in double figures for scoring: Whittington (15.2), Pittman (14.0), and Keenan (13.2)



* The Green Wave is being led on the boards by Dyllan Hanna, averaging eight rebounds a game



* Tulane is 0-2 on the road this season, falling at Missouri (60-52), and at LSU (85-74)



* Florida will be the third SEC team that Tulane will face in its 2024 non-conference slate



* Tulane is coming off a 40-point victory (77-37) over Jackson State University



* Tulane's Victoria Keenan is ranked No. 10 nationally with a 55.9 three-point percentage



* Keenan is nationally No. 7 and No. 1 in the AAC for three pointers made per game with an average of 3.8 a game





PROJECTED JMU STARTERS:

James Madison

No.

Height

Position

Class





Peyton McDaniel



00



6-0



G



R-Jr.





Ashanti Barnes



05



6-2



F



Sr.





Zakiya Stephenson



21



5-4



G



So.





Jamia Hazell



25



5-8



G



R-Sr.





Kseniia Kozlova



35



6-3



C



R-Sr.





ABOUT THE DUKES:



* The Dukes have three players averaging in double figures for scoring: McDaniel (13.5), Kozlova (12.2), and Scott (10.7)



* James Madison is 7-21 (.250) all-time versus SEC opponents



* JMU is nationally ranked No. 21 for rebounds per game, averaging 44.5 a game



* JMU holds a 1-1 away record for the 2024-25 season



* McDaniel and Kozlova lead the Dukes in rebounding both averaging slightly above eight per game



* McDaniel (8.5 rpg), Kozlova (8.2 rpg)



* James Madison is coming off a 41-point home victory over Saint Peter's (73-32)



* The Dukes have tallied one 100+ point game, defeating Gardner-Webb (102-69)