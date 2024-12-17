Gator Soccer Adds Transfer Addy Hess



GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida soccer adds another state Gatorade Player of the Year to the 2025 roster. Forward Addy Hess transfers to Florida for the spring 2025 semester after spending the 2024 season with Penn State. Hess brings four years of eligibility to Gainesville.



"Our staff put in a lot of work with Addy's club team back when she was in high school, so we were quite familiar with Addy," Florida Head Coach Samantha Bohon said. "When she came on the portal, there was no way we could pass on such a quality player. She's an exciting addition to our team!"



Hess is Virginia's reigning Gatorade Soccer Player of the Year. She scored 43 goals in her final season with Freedom High School, which claimed its first Virginia High School League Class 6 soccer team title in June. She is also a two-time United Soccer Coaches Club/Youth All-American and competed with U.S. Youth National Teams.



"I am so thrilled to be joining the Gators. It is the perfect place to grow both as a player and a student. You can immediately tell that this group of people is very special, and I am so excited to be a part of it," Hess said. "I cannot wait to get to Gainesville and compete for championships! Go Gators!!"



Hess is the 10th newcomer to join the Gators for the 2025 season. UF signed six freshmen last month and announced the additions of Notre Dame transfer Abby Gemma, Clemson transfer Emilia Eriksen, South Carolina transfer Brinley Murphy in the last week.



* Position: Forward



* High School: Freedom High School



* Club: TSJ FC Virginia



* Previous School: Penn State



* Hometown: South Riding, Va.



* Info



At Penn State (2024):



* Did not play



Club / High School:



* U.S. Under-17 National Team player pool



* Entered freshman collegiate season as the nation's No. 27 prospect by TopDrawerSoccer and PrepSoccer's top prospect for the state of Virginia



* Member of TSJ FC Virginia's 2023 U-17 Girls Academy National Championship team



* Participated in GA Mid-Atlantic and GA National Talent ID camps



* 2022 and 2023 United Soccer Coaches Club/Youth Girls All-American



* Traveled to Sweden with U.S. U-16 Youth National Team for 2022 UEFA Development Tournament



* Freedom complied a 23-0 record to win its first Virginia High School League Class 6 soccer title in 2024



* 2024 Gatorade Virginia Soccer Player of the Year



* 2024 Washington Post All-Met Spring Soccer Player of the Year after scoring 43 goals and registering 19 assists as a senior



* 2024 & 2023 Washington Post All-Met first team



* 2024 VHSL Class 6 Player of the Year



* 2024 Class 6 Region B Player of the Year



* 2024 All-Cedar Run District Player of the Year



* 2023 VHSL Class 6 All-State second team



* 2023 Class 6 All-Region first team



* 2023 All-Cedar-Run District first team



* Maintained a weighted 4.05 grade point average at Freedom H.S.