Fueling the Jet: Monday December 5, 2023

JasonHigdon
- Nov 5, 2021
Recruits Expecting UF this Week (Mon/Tue)
UF will make a key stop today - Cali
Nate Roberts
DJ Lagway
Micah Jones
Mike Williams
Aaron Chiles
Kahnen Daniels
Amaris Williams
Fav Edwin
Westphal
Seaton
and more...They will see each of these guys and many more for the next two weeks and see what unfolds
EDIT December 5th, 2023:
Just a few kids today seeing UF - Marcus Mascoll + Buford, Malcolm Alcorn-Crowder, LJ McCray, Kahnen Daniels as I mentioned yesterday & Amaris Williams, and Zavier Mincey.
