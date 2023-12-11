ADVERTISEMENT

Fueling the Jet: December 11, 2023

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Bull Gator
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
30,460
89,271
113
Fueling the Jet: December 11, 2023

As mentioned in the boards earlier today, Coach Armstrong and Coach Harris will see a few DBs this week, including Zavier Mincey, Josiah Davis, Xavier Filsaime, and Jameer Grimsley.

Jaden Baugh told me he will see Napier/Juluke on Tuesday.

Myles Graham is expecting the Gators on Friday.

Coach Jay Bateman will check in on Aaron Chiles on Monday.

Coach Napier/Stape will visit with Fletcher Westphal later today.

Florida will swing through Alabama, checking on Auburn's verbal Cam Coleman. There is nothing to see with this one, though.

Russ Callaway will be back in Georgia, seeing Elyiss Williams (Georgia Verbal), Heze Kent, Hollis Davidson, and Logan Brooking (Clemson Verbal).

Mike Williams is expecting UF Tuesday
 
Last edited:
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: DGlockUF, TOJN_Gator, Jmike131014 and 11 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon

Fueling the Jet: December 7, 2023

Replies
24
Views
1K
The Swamp
Steveerino
S
JasonHigdon

Fueling the Jet: December 2, 2023

Replies
28
Views
2K
The Swamp
navcityboy
navcityboy
JasonHigdon

Fueling the Jet: Monday December 5, 2023

Replies
134
Views
9K
The Swamp
GatorFan1020
GatorFan1020
JasonHigdon

Summer is Ahead - The Way I See It

Replies
44
Views
3K
The Swamp
capgator
capgator
JasonHigdon

Will Harris Press Release: December 11, 2023

Replies
5
Views
560
The Swamp
rminela52
rminela52
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today