Fueling the Jet: December 11, 2023
As mentioned in the boards earlier today, Coach Armstrong and Coach Harris will see a few DBs this week, including Zavier Mincey, Josiah Davis, Xavier Filsaime, and Jameer Grimsley.
Jaden Baugh told me he will see Napier/Juluke on Tuesday.
Myles Graham is expecting the Gators on Friday.
Coach Jay Bateman will check in on Aaron Chiles on Monday.
Coach Napier/Stape will visit with Fletcher Westphal later today.
Florida will swing through Alabama, checking on Auburn's verbal Cam Coleman. There is nothing to see with this one, though.
Russ Callaway will be back in Georgia, seeing Elyiss Williams (Georgia Verbal), Heze Kent, Hollis Davidson, and Logan Brooking (Clemson Verbal).
Mike Williams is expecting UF Tuesday
