This, That, & More on a Monday: You Tell Me:

This, That, & More on a Monday: You Tell Me

I will open things up today and get your perspective a bit. For the sake of argument, which Florida program do you feel wins the next National Title?

  1. Gymnastics
  2. Baseball
  3. Softball
  4. Football
  5. Golf
  6. Tennis
  7. Track & Field
  8. Swimming & Diving
  9. Lacrosse
  10. Soccer
  11. Basketball
  12. Volleyball
  13. Cross Country

Portal Newcomers:
Which one of these portal newcomers will have the most significant impact during his Florida career?

Trikweze Bridges
Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson
Chimere Dike
DJ Douglas
George Gumbs Jr.
Grayson Howard
Jameer Grimsley
Devon Manuel
Clay Millen
Jack Muse
Joey Slackman
Hunter Smith
Brien Taylor Jr.
Asa Turner
Aidan Warner

Overall Newcomers/Positions:
Which of these additions will be the most significant for the Gators?

TJ Abrams WR
Jadan Baugh RB
Michai Boireau DL
KD Daniels RB
Josiah Davis S
Teddy Foster CB
Myles Graham ILB
Jameer Grimsley CB
Tank Hawkins WR
DJ Lagway QB
LJ McCray DL
Noel Portnjagin OL
Gregory Smith III S
D'Antre Robinson DL
Fletcher Westphal OL
Mike Williams OL

Ron Roberts
Executive Head Coach, Co-Defensive Coordinator / Inside Linebackers

Russ Callaway
Co-Oc Assistant Coach / Tight Ends

Gerald Chatman
Assistant Coach / Defensive Line

Will Harris
Assistant Coach / Secondary

Tyler Miles
Director of Player Athletic Development

If you have questions, comments, or concerns, now is the time.
 
