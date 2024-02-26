JasonHigdon
Bull Gator
Staff
-
- Nov 5, 2021
-
- 30,241
-
- 88,530
-
- 113
This, That, & More on a Monday: You Tell Me
I will open things up today and get your perspective a bit. For the sake of argument, which Florida program do you feel wins the next National Title?
Portal Newcomers:
Which one of these portal newcomers will have the most significant impact during his Florida career?
Trikweze Bridges
Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson
Chimere Dike
DJ Douglas
George Gumbs Jr.
Grayson Howard
Jameer Grimsley
Devon Manuel
Clay Millen
Jack Muse
Joey Slackman
Hunter Smith
Brien Taylor Jr.
Asa Turner
Aidan Warner
Overall Newcomers/Positions:
Which of these additions will be the most significant for the Gators?
TJ Abrams WR
Jadan Baugh RB
Michai Boireau DL
KD Daniels RB
Josiah Davis S
Teddy Foster CB
Myles Graham ILB
Jameer Grimsley CB
Tank Hawkins WR
DJ Lagway QB
LJ McCray DL
Noel Portnjagin OL
Gregory Smith III S
D'Antre Robinson DL
Fletcher Westphal OL
Mike Williams OL
Ron Roberts
Executive Head Coach, Co-Defensive Coordinator / Inside Linebackers
Russ Callaway
Co-Oc Assistant Coach / Tight Ends
Gerald Chatman
Assistant Coach / Defensive Line
Will Harris
Assistant Coach / Secondary
Tyler Miles
Director of Player Athletic Development
If you have questions, comments, or concerns, now is the time.
I will open things up today and get your perspective a bit. For the sake of argument, which Florida program do you feel wins the next National Title?
- Gymnastics
- Baseball
- Softball
- Football
- Golf
- Tennis
- Track & Field
- Swimming & Diving
- Lacrosse
- Soccer
- Basketball
- Volleyball
- Cross Country
Portal Newcomers:
Which one of these portal newcomers will have the most significant impact during his Florida career?
Trikweze Bridges
Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson
Chimere Dike
DJ Douglas
George Gumbs Jr.
Grayson Howard
Jameer Grimsley
Devon Manuel
Clay Millen
Jack Muse
Joey Slackman
Hunter Smith
Brien Taylor Jr.
Asa Turner
Aidan Warner
Overall Newcomers/Positions:
Which of these additions will be the most significant for the Gators?
TJ Abrams WR
Jadan Baugh RB
Michai Boireau DL
KD Daniels RB
Josiah Davis S
Teddy Foster CB
Myles Graham ILB
Jameer Grimsley CB
Tank Hawkins WR
DJ Lagway QB
LJ McCray DL
Noel Portnjagin OL
Gregory Smith III S
D'Antre Robinson DL
Fletcher Westphal OL
Mike Williams OL
Ron Roberts
Executive Head Coach, Co-Defensive Coordinator / Inside Linebackers
Russ Callaway
Co-Oc Assistant Coach / Tight Ends
Gerald Chatman
Assistant Coach / Defensive Line
Will Harris
Assistant Coach / Secondary
Tyler Miles
Director of Player Athletic Development
If you have questions, comments, or concerns, now is the time.